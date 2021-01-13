Barbara Hovland stepping down as Cerro Gordo County Republican Party Chair

Over the past seven years, the Cerro Gordo County Republican Party has maintained the same leadership at its top level. Now, that's going to change.
On Tuesday night, current chairwoman Barbara Hovland announced via press release that she wouldn't be seeking re-election to the county position but would stay on with the state party's legislative/campaign and communications committees.
"My focus will be to continue to strengthen the grassroots voice at the state level," Hovland wrote in the press release. "I will also continue to be a voice for Child Sex Abuse reform and will be a constant figure during this legislative session in Des Moines."
Per the press release, the county party has until April 1 to elect its officers.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.