Parents and caregivers are busy with back-to-school sports physicals, haircuts and shopping just in time for the 2023-24 school year. With school starting in just a couple short weeks, here are some tips to make the switch from summer days to tight school schedules easier.

Preparation can prevent a foggy, cranky morning interaction with your kids and often that starts now with the gradual adjustment of bedtimes. A set bedtime is a boon to kids and caregivers like, giving kids ample time for the rest they need to learn and grow.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, kids aged five to nine need nine to 12 hours of sleep each night, with the youngest needing the most. Teens need eight to 10 hours, and teen girls have been shown to need more sleep than boys.

If your kids haven't maintained a school-year bedtime throughout the summer, there's time yet to adjust. Pushing your child's bedtime up by just 15 minutes every evening can make the transition smoother for you both. Wake-up times should be consistent as well.

Take a little time to prepare for the morning ahead. Double check backpacks and take-home folders for correspondence from teachers and administrators. Lay out your child's clothing for the day and put shoes in pairs near the door. If your student carries in a lunch, pack it the night before, as well.

Young children do well with picture checklists as they build their reading skills. Whether they're handmade or quickly ordered off of Amazon, they can help guide little ones through morning routines like brushing teeth, combing hair and dressing.

When giving instructions to your early elementary kids, break complex instructions into smaller tasks. Rather than ask a kindergartener to "Get ready to go," break the instruction down into something easier to understand. "Please, put on your shoes and wait by the door" gives a child two simple steps to follow. Until a routine has been developed, it's hard for young children to understand what it encompasses.

If your child participates in extracurricular activities, there could be an added strain on your schedule. Keep school calendars prominently displayed and take a photo with your phone so you can refer to it anytime. Consider joining a parent's group for your sport or activity. Even an online group like those on Facebook can give you a resource for information or assistance should you need it.

Technology has changed how we keep track of our day. Schools provide kids with fillable planners to keep track of assignments and activities. Adults have the same options. If you prefer a digital way of keeping yourself on task, apps like ClickUp can send notifications or reminders for important events.

After school, give kids a little time to wind down. For kids who have homework, plenty of uninterrupted time and a dedicated space with the appropriate supplies will cut down on arguments.

Keep a desk or table space available for students to spread their work out. If you are unable to keep the space for homework only, put your kid's supplies in something that's handy to put away, but they can easily grab. By having a set time for homework, kids can plan to visit friends before or after and conflicts are less likely.