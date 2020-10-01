Back on campus: NIACC adjusts college life

Adapting to new rules and regulations in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 can be challenging for any college or university. It might be even tougher for two-year institutions like North Iowa Area Community College.

For community colleges, roughly half the student body is made up of first-year students. With restrictions on seeing other students in-person, and face-to-face classes reduced to once a week with hybrid learning, it’s a challenge for students who are experiencing college for the first time to meet new friends and get acclimated.

Freshman Kayley Kelly has a position as a student ambassador for the college, which has helped her meet new friends.

“Other than that, it’s very difficult,” Kelly said. “It’s a lot smaller classes and I don’t really know anybody.”

Despite the unique challenges that COVID-19 regulations during the first few weeks of college bring, Kelly says the college has done the best job it can in adapting campus life during the pandemic.

Some of those regulations that NIACC are enforcing include wearing face masks at all times and adapting to a hybrid schedule. Students go to class and meet in-person once a week. The rest of the meetings for that class happen through Zoom.