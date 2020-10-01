Back on campus: NIACC adjusts college life

Adapting to new rules and regulations in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 can be challenging for any college or university. It might be even tougher for two-year institutions like North Iowa Area Community College.
For community colleges, roughly half the student body is made up of first-year students. With restrictions on seeing other students in-person, and face-to-face classes reduced to once a week with hybrid learning, it’s a challenge for students who are experiencing college for the first time to meet new friends and get acclimated.
Freshman Kayley Kelly has a position as a student ambassador for the college, which has helped her meet new friends.
“Other than that, it’s very difficult,” Kelly said. “It’s a lot smaller classes and I don’t really know anybody.”
Despite the unique challenges that COVID-19 regulations during the first few weeks of college bring, Kelly says the college has done the best job it can in adapting campus life during the pandemic.
Some of those regulations that NIACC are enforcing include wearing face masks at all times and adapting to a hybrid schedule. Students go to class and meet in-person once a week. The rest of the meetings for that class happen through Zoom.
“It’s been kind of difficult actually going hybrid here at NIACC,” Kelly said. “I see every one of my classes once a week, so just keeping that balance of still having a life outside of school, but staying focused in school. Staying on those Zoom classes and staying up to date with my classes.”
President Steven Schulz says it’s taken some getting used to for all students and faculty. But he sees regulations and the schedule as an avenue for students to reach their goals.
“The academics side, I’ve spent a lot of time talking to students on campus the last couple weeks,” Schulz said. “And kids are pretty flexible. Those traditional age students, I think they’ve adjusted pretty well to the hybrid model that we have. I think so far so good.”
Despite the mask-wearing and hybrid schedule, there has still been some COVID-19 cases in the first month of school. According to the coronavirus information section of the school’s website, there are four positive cases and 15 students quarantined at this time. The percentage of total campus currently testing positive is 0.2%.
Schulz says that while the goal is to have no active cases, keeping a student body population of 1,800 to just four active cases is a testament to what his staff has worked so hard on since March.
“We’ve been less than 1%,” Schulz said. “You look at what’s happening around the state and around the country, that’s a pretty good number. We hope we can keep it there as we get into fall and winter.”
Part of the reason the numbers of cases have been limited is because of the face mask mandate whenever there is in-person learning.
In new guidelines released this week, state officials are no longer recommending that students go into quarantine after close contact with a positive case, as long as both people are wearing masks during the encounter.
The college is still holding some campus activities to keep college life as normal as possible. Students went bowling last week and are planning a movie night in the future.
“We just have to do it differently,” Schulz said. “You just have to wear your mask and social distance. If you’re not willing to do it, then you can’t participate.”
Outside of school, NIACC also broke ground on a new solar array project last week. There are five spots where the solar arrays will be located throughout campus. The project is set to cut energy costs and make the campus’ energy more sustainable moving forward.
“Over the course of 12 months, we’ve put together a project that has a $10.7 million return over the next 25 years,” Schulz said. “As I said at the groundbreaking, it was really one of those win-win-win projects. We talk a lot about them, but they really don’t happen that often in reality.”
Schulz hopes that the new project makes NIACC a leader for more colleges to do the same in the future.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
