{{featured_button_text}}
autumn leaves

A team of state and federal experts who compile a monthly water summary for Iowa say autumn this year was been cooler and wetter than normal.

Temperatures for September, October and November averaged 49.3 degrees — less than a degree below normal — while precipitation totaled 12.33 inches, or 4.30 inches above normal.

“Despite November being drier than normal, the last 18 months in Iowa have been the wettest on record. Soil moisture and shallow groundwater look good going into the winter months,” said Tim Hall, coordinator of hydrology resources for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Stream flows continue to be above normal for most of the state, while drought conditions are nonexistent, Hall said.

Nationally, there is little drought across the country, with the exception being of the Four Corners area of the Wouthwest, east into Kansas and parts of Texas.

For a thorough review of Iowa’s water resource trends, go to iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Along with DNR officials, the report is prepared by technical staff from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, IIHR — Hydroscience and Engineering, and the U.S. Geological Survey, in collaboration with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department.

Our Environment: Fall 2019

Stay in tune with the land you live on. Healthy lives depend on healthy ecosystems. Here are our environmentally related stories from autumn of 2019.

+3
Heritage and Century Farms recognized

Heritage and Century Farms recognized

  • Iowa Department of Agriculture
  • 0

The Iowa Department of Agriculture recognized Heritage and Century Farm families during a ceremony at the 2019 Iowa State Fair, including nine…

 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments