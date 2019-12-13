A team of state and federal experts who compile a monthly water summary for Iowa say autumn this year was been cooler and wetter than normal.
Temperatures for September, October and November averaged 49.3 degrees — less than a degree below normal — while precipitation totaled 12.33 inches, or 4.30 inches above normal.
“Despite November being drier than normal, the last 18 months in Iowa have been the wettest on record. Soil moisture and shallow groundwater look good going into the winter months,” said Tim Hall, coordinator of hydrology resources for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Stream flows continue to be above normal for most of the state, while drought conditions are nonexistent, Hall said.
Nationally, there is little drought across the country, with the exception being of the Four Corners area of the Wouthwest, east into Kansas and parts of Texas.
You have free articles remaining.
For a thorough review of Iowa’s water resource trends, go to iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.
Along with DNR officials, the report is prepared by technical staff from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, IIHR — Hydroscience and Engineering, and the U.S. Geological Survey, in collaboration with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department.
Our Environment: Fall 2019
Stay in tune with the land you live on. Healthy lives depend on healthy ecosystems. Here are our environmentally related stories from autumn of 2019.
Clear Lake is iced over.
Bundle up: as snowfall has halted this morning, North Iowans can expect near record cold temperatures and windchills to follow into Tuesday.
I heard the ducks before I saw them. Not the usual quacking normally associated with waterfowl, but rather the screeching “Whoo-eek, Whoo-eek”…
By mid-September, the North Iowa landscape was drying up. The small wetland where I was currently hunting teal had shrunk to a water depth of …
I hate to say that but it’s true.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture recognized Heritage and Century Farm families during a ceremony at the 2019 Iowa State Fair, including nine…
An After School Special will be held at the Lime Creek Nature Center at 4 p.m. on Monday. Reptile expert Jim Gerholdt will present The Remarka…
Dig your way through a few fresh gopher mounds, and you’re likely to find just about everything but gophers. Discoveries may include napping t…
CEDAR RAPIDS – There’s still time to address climate change that is predicted to lead to more severe weather, more stress on human health and …
July was the hottest month on record and was the latest example of an upward trend in severity and frequency of summer heat waves.
Perhaps no event did more to emphasize the severity of the erosion crisis in the popular imagination than the Dust Bowl.
The October bird migration is one of the more interesting and exciting aspects of fall.
During that time, new installations will be going in.
Love is in the air at Lime Creek Nature Center.
If you've used the new information kiosk at Averydale Access in the Lime Creek Conservation Area, you have Boy Scout Jeremiah Stafford to thank.
Lime Creek Nature Center will host its annual Halloween Hike 6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.