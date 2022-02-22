Authorities seek help in locating missing North Iowa man

The Iowa Department of Public Safety and the Mason City Police Department have each issued statements seeking the public's assistance in the disappearance of a Mason City man.
Travis Alan Kummer, 38, was last seen on Friday, Feb. 11, and was reported missing a week later on Feb. 18, Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said.
Kummer is described as a white male, 209 pounds, 6' tall, with brown eyes and unknown hair color or completely bald-headed.
A recent public post on Kummer's Facebook page includes an undated photo depicting him with dark brown or black hair, and a full black or brown beard with a grey patch on his chin.
The IDPS cautions the public not to take action themselves, should they recognize a missing person, but instead, to gather as much information as possible and contact authorities.
People are also reading…
Brinkley said anyone with information regarding Kummer's whereabouts should call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette