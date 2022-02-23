Authorities respond to water-rescue call on Clear Lake

Clear Lake and Ventura Fire Departments along with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff responded to a call of a snowmobiler going into the water near the Sea Wall at Clear Lake Wednesday night.

Rescue crews could be seen on the ice and the open water, scanning the area with high-powered lights for some time before retreating to the shore.

According to a photographer with the Ventura Fire Department who was on the scene documenting the rescue, it had been relayed to crews that the man operating the snowmobile had been located after having pulled himself to safety. It was not immediately clear where the man was found or what injuries he may have endured.

A Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputy confirmed the man was alive.

Shortly after 7 p.m., scanner chatter indicated a witness called 911 after seeing the lights of a snowmobile disappear as the driver neared the open water of an aerator near City Beach.

It was also indicated through chatter that the man driving the snowmobile was unfamiliar with the lake and may not have known about the hazard.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.