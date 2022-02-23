 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities respond to water-rescue call on Clear Lake

Clear Lake and Ventura Fire Departments along with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff responded to a call of a snowmobiler going into the water near the Sea Wall at Clear Lake Wednesday night.

Clear Lake water rescuers - boat

A water-rescue boat can be seen scanning the open water of an aerator on Clear Lake, near City Beach, after it was reported that a man on a snowmobile entered the water Wednesday night.

Rescue crews could be seen on the ice and the open water, scanning the area with high-powered lights for some time before retreating to the shore.

According to a photographer with the Ventura Fire Department who was on the scene documenting the rescue, it had been relayed to crews that the man operating the snowmobile had been located after having pulled himself to safety. It was not immediately clear where the man was found or what injuries he may have endured.

Rescue boat lake

The powerful lights of a rescue boat reflect off of the steam and surrounding ice of the open aerator near City Beach on Clear Lake, as first responders scan the waters for a snowmobiler who had reportedly entered the lake Wednesday night.

A Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputy confirmed the man was alive. 

Shortly after 7 p.m., scanner chatter indicated a witness called 911 after seeing the lights of a snowmobile disappear as the driver neared the open water of an aerator near City Beach.

Water rescue responders

First responders on a water-rescue call retreat from the ice after apparently learning a snowmobiler who had entered the water of an aerator on Clear Lake had been located after pulling himself to safety Wednesday night.

It was also indicated through chatter that the man driving the snowmobile was unfamiliar with the lake and may not have known about the hazard.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

