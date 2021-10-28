 Skip to main content
Authorities respond to Highway 122 crash in Mason City on Thursday

Eisenhower and 122 crash

A tow truck driver can be seen loading a vehicle at the scene of a crash near Walmart in Mason City on Thursday evening.

 Lisa Grouette

Authorities responded to a call around 6 p.m. for a collision that took place at the intersection of Fourth Street Southwest/Highway 122 and South Eisenhower Avenue in Mason City on Thursday.

At least two SUVs were heavily damaged in the crash, causing officers to direct traffic at the intersection while cleanup took place and the vehicles were towed from the scene.

No first responders were available for comment; it is unknown if any injuries were sustained by any party. Iowa State Patrol and Mason City Police Department were on the scene until the area had been cleared of debris.

Updates to this story will be published as they become available.

Lisa Grouette is a Photojournalist for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

