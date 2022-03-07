Authorities believe body found in Mason City that of missing man

Mason City Police Department issued a statement Monday regarding the discovery of a body on Mason City's south side,
A resident reported the discovery of the body near 29th Street and South Washington Avenue on Sunday.
Police believe the deceased person is missing Mason City man, 38-year-old Travis Alan Kummer.
Kummer, was last seen on Friday, Feb. 11, and was reported missing a week later on Feb. 18, Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley told the Globe Gazette last month.
An autopsy will be performed by the Iowa Medical Examiner's Office, according to the statement.
