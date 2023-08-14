The Annual Fall Field Day at the ISU Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm will begin at 12:00 p.m. with a complimentary meal, sponsored by the Iowa Soybean Association, and run until 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, according to a press release.

At 1:00 p.m., Sotirios Archontoulis, Iowa State University associate professor of agronomy, will provide his insights on what the effects of drought and smoke have on corn and soybean.

Lee Burras, Iowa State University Morrill professor of agronomy, will discuss how the soil profile affects rooting depth and yield by the utilization of a soil pit. Company representatives from Bayer and Pioneer Hybrids, will provide updates and management considerations on short stature corn. Erin Hodgson, Iowa State University extension entomologist, will give a corn rootworm research and management update.

The field day is free and open to the public. It starts at the Borlaug Learning Center Headquarters on the ISU Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm. Directions: From Nashua at the Jct. of Hwy 218 (Exit 220) and Co. Rd. B60, go west on B60 1.1 miles to Windfall Ave., then south 1 mile to 290th St., then east 0.2 miles to the farm.

CCA credits will be available. RSVP at neira@iastate.edu by Monday, August 28. For more information about the event, call Terry Basol at 641-426-6801 or Josh Michel at 563-581-7828.