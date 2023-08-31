Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore and local election security partners will participate in early preparedness exercises to ensure elections continue to be safe and secure, according to a press release.

The exercises, which are conducted by the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), allow election officials and partners to validate incident response plans and capabilities, identify strengths and areas for improvement, and support emergency response preparedness.

“Our office words had to ensure the security and integrity of our elections and anytime we can test our abilities and plans helps us build confidence,” said Wedmore in a statement.

County auditors are asked to bring their entire incident response plan team to participate, which typically includes critical team members in IT, local law enforcement, and emergency management

Through discussion-based tabletop exercises, the Cerro Gordo County team will discuss their prospective roles during an emergency in response to hypothetical, simulated election related scenarios, including inclement weather, cyber or physical security, disinformation, equipment malfunction, and more, the release said.

Tabletop exercises conducted by the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office and CISA occur annually and reach hundreds of election officials and local security partners each year.