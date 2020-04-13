At area nursing homes, thinking outside the box is now a necessity

"The staff is putting residents first, sometimes to the detriment of their own health," Davis said. Last weekend, Davis grilled out for his staff.

Staff at both facilities have received some recognition from the community - McDonald's recently donated iced coffees and food, and Byerly said a vendor recently sent pizza to Shepherd's team.

But in a normally stressful field, coping with a pandemic can tip the scales. Nurses and doctors in hospitals are heroes, Mechler said, but long-term care workers are, too, and often get forgotten.

Davis agrees and said he and his team are making T-shirts as a reminder.

"They'll say, 'COVID Squadron. We're all in this together.' Because we are," he said.