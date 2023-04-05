Assessors offices around the state are taking calls from residents wondering what the updated valuation on their property means for them. Mason City Assessor Tara Brueggeman and staff have been taking calls as well.

A press release issued Monday states in part, "Iowa is a market-value state, meaning our assessments are required to reflect the current real estate market. Iowa Legislature mandates by code that valuations be at 100% market value, plus or minus 5%, every odd numbered year."

State assessors calculate property value in these years based on the previous year's real estate transactions. The valuation letters residents received this week are for the 2023 tax year. Taxes paid this fall are based off of last year's property values, rollback rates and tax levies.

With the introduction of a new appraisal manual last year, assessors had to revalue properties in a rare even-year adjustment. That valuation raised 3%. This year's valuation has increased again by 7%

The updated valuations are subject to the same factors in the 2024 tax year, although those formulas haven't been applied, yet. Since property values rose considerably in this year, a "rollback" will be triggered.

Rollbacks apply to a class of properties rather than individual properties. Later this year, the Iowa Department of Revenue will set the rollback rate. The rate is set annually and is designed to cap the total taxable value for homes and farms from increasing more than 3%. If aggregate property values increase more than that, their taxable values are rolled back so the increase statewide is 3%. The residential class of properties includes all designated properties across the state, totaled.

For example: If the residential class of property across the entire state was valued at $1.5 billion in 2022, with a rollback rate of 50%, a homeowner with a $100,000 value home would pay taxes on $50,000 of that value.

In 2023, if valuations of the residential class rose by 20%, the valuation would rise to $1.8 billion. The increase in the valuation is greater than 3%. The IDR will set the rate to "roll back" the increase so property owners would have less taxable valuation. The IDR uses a number of complex formulas to calculate that percentage, but for ease of understanding, let's say it was lowered to 40%. For our homeowner, the 2023 property value will be $120,000. The taxable valuation is 40% of that number, or $48,000, less than the previous year.

The value of a property is just the first step in the calculation of property taxes, Brueggeman's press release said.

"Mason City is seeing a similar overall value increase to what the rest of the state is experiencing. Although these increases can look a little scary, it’s worth noting that a high increase in value doesn’t automatically translate to the same increase in taxes. The state rollback rate for residential will be recalculated to reduce the amount of value used to calculate property taxes, and with a higher amount of taxable value to levy against taxing bodies (the county, city, school board, etc.) will have an opportunity to reduce their levy rates without reducing their overall expenses."

Residents can reach out to the city assessor to appeal their assessment by calling 641-421-3061.