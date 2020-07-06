As COVID-19 testing in Cerro Gordo has gone up, so have positive cases

One consistent as trend lines have shifted over the four months of the pandemic has been waiting times to hear back on test results.

As a June 26 article from the Modern Healthcare website noted, numerous states in the country "did not have data on turnaround times for commercial labs in their state." The article, entitled "Virus testing, tracking still plagued by reporting delays," stated that's not wholly unusual, as state health departments don't track commercial lab turnaround times.

For what data there is, turnaround times on COVID-19 tests in New York have been about three days according to the article. California's are about two to three days. Utah's range is one day to three days though the story does say that that is somewhat anecdotal.