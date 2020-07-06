As COVID-19 testing in Cerro Gordo has gone up, so have positive cases

From late May to late June, daily testing for COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County ebbed and flowed while gradually trending upward. The number of daily tests administered on May 26, according to information from the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health, was 144.
About one month later, on June 23, that number was at 180 tests administered.
And as testing numbers have gone up, so, too, have the number of positive cases for the county.
There was a point in May when officials were touting that positive cases stood at 20 total, but the number for positive cases now sits at 179, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health's coronavirus website. Between just June 17 and June 24, confirmed cases increased by 25% in what Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel called a "spike."
The current positive test rate for COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo listed on the Iowa Department of Public Health's website is 3.7% which is significantly less than the one-day high on June 7 of 19%. However, the positive testing rate has been ebbing and flowing for a month now.
There were four days days of bottoming out at 0% in the past month, most recently on June 30, but it's never been for more than two days at most. And in the six days since that bottoming out, July 1 through July 6, the positive test rate has averaged 8% which is more than double the overall positive test rate. (4,779 total individuals have been tested according to the Iowa Department of Public Health's site.)
Statewide, the rate of increase in positive tests is even higher.
In Iowa, the rate of those tested who tested positive for COVID-19 was 9.4%, which is up more than 3% from the past Monday’s rate of 6.34 percent, according to data from the state’s coronavirus website. At the same time, the raw weekly average of new cases went from 284 cases for the week that ended on June 20 to 363 new cases for the end of the next week.
During a recent news conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds said that Iowa was seeing a downward trend in new cases because the overall positivity rate was still below 10 percent. But a recent Washington Post analysis of each state showed that Iowa has the nation’s 11th worst rate of new cases per 100,000 people.
One consistent as trend lines have shifted over the four months of the pandemic has been waiting times to hear back on test results.
As a June 26 article from the Modern Healthcare website noted, numerous states in the country "did not have data on turnaround times for commercial labs in their state." The article, entitled "Virus testing, tracking still plagued by reporting delays," stated that's not wholly unusual, as state health departments don't track commercial lab turnaround times.
For what data there is, turnaround times on COVID-19 tests in New York have been about three days according to the article. California's are about two to three days. Utah's range is one day to three days though the story does say that that is somewhat anecdotal.
Though non-scientific, 113 voters on a Globe Gazette poll asking how long wait times for testing have been, 27% of those who voted, or 30.51 people, said that they had to wait five days or more to get results back. The other 73% said that they got results back between one day and four days. While one day to five-plus days is a longer suggested range than others, everything from the time of day a test is taken to what the staffing situation is like at a lab can affect the turnaround time.
