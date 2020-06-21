Artificial insemination impacts dairy herd production

The study showed the 1944 cow herds only produced 4,563 pounds of milk per lactation, while predominate Holstein herds produced 20,225 pounds of milk in 2007. That is an increase of 15,662 pounds of milk over the six plus decades. It would have taken about four and a half cows in 1944 to produce what one cow produced in 2007.

Also, a USDA-NASS Publication (2-20-2020) shows that production per cow in the U.S. climbed from a little over 21,000 pounds of milk in 2010 to nearly 23,500 pounds in 2019, which was an 11 percent increase over one decade.

Genetics has played a vital role in dairy efficiency over the years, but today local producers also use AI for various other reasons.

“There are numerous traits that our bulls are graded on, because each dairy farmer has unique goals in what they are looking for,” said Cassie Endres, North American Marketing and Design Coordinator for ABS Global, a major distributor of dairy semen. “Sire traits include total milk production, and fat and protein content in the milk. Other traits herdsmen look for are health traits for healthier off springs with less disease incidents, and fertility problems, calving traits, and conformation, which include offspring’s height, body size, udder, and feet and leg conformation.”