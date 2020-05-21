Arrest made in Mason City apparent burglary

On Thursday afternoon, the Mason City Police Department announced that officers had made an arrest in conjunction with a burglary that happened late on Monday night.
According to the MCPD's press release:
Thirty-year-old suspect Jared Michael Kropf attempted to enter a man's residence and assault him with a knife and ended up getting into an altercation with the resident instead. Kropf was disarmed and fled the scene bleeding heavily from his left forearm. Police say that the alleged victim received injuries to his neck and back.
Police did not find Kropf until a second call came in saying that there was a man bleeding from his arm on Ninth Street Northeast. After he was arrested, Kropf was transported to MercyOne ER where he was treated for his injuries and charged with felony first degree burglary, punishable with a sentence up to 25 years.
In addition to the Kropf arrest, police also charged 37-year-old Jessica Ellen Strum on two Cerro Gordo County warrants: felony possession of contraband in a correctional facility and felony escape from custody.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527.
