Arrest made in connection with North End vandalism spree

Mason City police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a vandalism spree that took place last month on the North End.
Nicolas Lee Duarte, 21, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief for his alleged role in using a sledge hammer to break windows at businesses along North Federal Avenue.
Duarte is accused of breaking a store-front window at Casey's, as well as the windows of several vehicles at Johnson Auto and Mason City Auto Sales, just before 10 a.m. on Aug. 9.
Duarte is also facing similar, unrelated charges stemming from a July incident in Rockwell in which he threatened bodily harm against a person at a residence and used a large rock to break the window out of a mini-van that was parked there, according to court documents.
A preliminary court hearing for the most recent charges is scheduled for Sept. 25, and trial is set for Dec. 1 for the charges in July. He is being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
