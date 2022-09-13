Arraignment set for Mason City man accused of shooting woman with arrow

An arraignment date has been set for a North Iowa man accused of shooting a woman with a hunting bow and arrow.

Casey John Larson, 31, is set to be arraigned at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, on charges of felony attempted murder, which is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Around 10 p.m. Sept. 2, the Mason City Police Department responded to a call of people yelling near the intersection of First Street Northwest and North Washington Avenue, according to a press release. At approximately the same time, a call went out to report that a woman near that same area had been shot with an arrow and taken to the hospital.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a bystander who had restrained Larson. According to court documents, Larson also chased the woman with a knife and admitted to officers that he had intended to kill her.