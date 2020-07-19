Area soybean expert addresses soybean issues

Dicamba issue

Commenting on the current court ruling that will curtail the use of Dicamba products after July 31 for farmers, Fredericks said, “Last year, Dicamba was sprayed around here, and we didn’t have any problems. This year, there was more Dicamba sprayed, and the weather wasn’t as favorable. It was warmer, windier, more humid, and there was a smaller window of time to apply it. We saw more volatility and it moved toward sensitive crops. It’s a product that can’t be controlled because of the weather.”

Farming and the environment

Fredericks has been a longtime advocate for conservation measures both in his farming operation and throughout the farming community. He encourages farmers to be good stewards of the land.

“We need to use farming practices to improve water quality, reduce water runoff, and lessen flood concerns," he said. "If we increase organic matter, soil will absorb and hold more moisture, which is then available in July and August when there is less moisture. For every one percent of organic matter added to soil an addition one inch of rainfall can be absorbed.”