Area soybean expert addresses soybean issues

Wayne and Ruth Fredericks farm west of Osage. Wayne is one of Iowa’s six directors on the American Soybean Board and is an expert in soybean farming.
Fredericks, who is currently serving his sixth year on the board, has traveled the globe to promote the sale of soybeans and soybean products.
Recently he sat down to discuss some of the current trends in the soybean industry.
High oleic soybeans
“High oleic soybeans were first grown in Indiana and raising them has moved in this direction,” said Fredericks.
High Oleic oil is better for food use, and for use in industry. Usually we raise soybeans for protein, and oil from the soybeans is just a second product. If we can find more uses for the oil it would be a great added value. Currently, bio-diesel is a great market for soybean oil, and it adds about a dollar a bushel to the bean market.”
Fredericks says that California loves the bio-diesel industry, which helps curb their pollution. When touring Northeastern states, he was surprised to discover how much heating oil is consumed in that region.
“They use a lot of fuel oil at airports, and all the garbage trucks in New York City run on bio-diesel. Iowa State University is also experimenting with soybean oil in Asphalt roads,” Fredericks said.
He stated that the bio-diesel market has been slipping due to the ongoing exemptions for small refineries.
Current trade deals
“I have met with, and spoken on the phone with Greg Doud, who is an Under-Secretary with the current trade delegation,” Fredericks said. “I think this trade deal with China was one of the most comprehensive trade agreements that the United States has ever negotiated. I believe China will try to honor the agreement, but it may take a quarter or two longer to achieve that.
“I also believe the trade agreement with Mexico and Canada is good, but I think getting a trade deal with the European Union (EU) will be a lot harder, because they subsidize their agriculture.”
Fredericks said he has been on a tour to EU countries, and saw firsthand how subsidized European farms are and he states that it will be difficult for American Farmers to compete with the subsidized system.
South American soybeans vs. U.S. soybeans
“South American soybeans have more protein than our beans, but their digestibility is less. We have research that shows our feeding values are superior to South American soybeans,” Fredericks said. “We have heavy markets in the Philippines who uses a lot of soybean meal.
"We also sell to Thailand and Indonesia. We love to sell our meal from the U.S., because we get to capitalize on processing it here, and we use the oil from those soybeans for bio-diesel and other related uses.”
Dicamba issue
Commenting on the current court ruling that will curtail the use of Dicamba products after July 31 for farmers, Fredericks said, “Last year, Dicamba was sprayed around here, and we didn’t have any problems. This year, there was more Dicamba sprayed, and the weather wasn’t as favorable. It was warmer, windier, more humid, and there was a smaller window of time to apply it. We saw more volatility and it moved toward sensitive crops. It’s a product that can’t be controlled because of the weather.”
Farming and the environment
Fredericks has been a longtime advocate for conservation measures both in his farming operation and throughout the farming community. He encourages farmers to be good stewards of the land.
“We need to use farming practices to improve water quality, reduce water runoff, and lessen flood concerns," he said. "If we increase organic matter, soil will absorb and hold more moisture, which is then available in July and August when there is less moisture. For every one percent of organic matter added to soil an addition one inch of rainfall can be absorbed.”
Having used strip till, no till, and cover crops on his farms for 25 years, he has seen a steady increase in soil health, while recording an increase of 2 1/2 percent in organic matter in his soils. He finds there is tremendous value in added organic matter. Studies by NRCS shows that the estimated value of 1 percent soil organic matter has a value of $29 per acre, per year. Eleven dollars savings comes from soil fertility components, and $18 for enhanced soil resiliency and soil water holding capacity. Fredericks believes that someday the value of farmland will partially be determined by the amount of organic matter in the soil.
To preserve the land and wildlife, Fredericks encourages farmers and landowners to quit mowing ditches so Monarchs and wild birds can have a habitat. He also believes marginal land should be placed in conservation programs to promote wildlife and bee populations.
Fredericks, who has addressed US Congressional sub-committees on agricultural environmental issues said, “When I quit farming and rent this land out, there will be conservation clauses in my land leases.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!