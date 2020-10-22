'Area Show: 47' call for entries at MacNider Museum

Entries are being sought for the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum’s all-media competitive exhibition. The deadline is Friday, Nov. 13.

The competition for the “Area Show: 47” is open to all artists above high school age residing within 100 miles of Mason City, including north central Iowa and southern Minnesota.

All works must be original to the entrant, completed since January 2018 and not previously entered in the MacNider’s Area Show.

“Area Show: 47” will be on display through April 7.

Artists are competing for the opportunity to have their work exhibited and for cash awards. The 2021 Area Show is sponsored by NSB Bank.

The artist with best in show will be granted a solo exhibition at the MacNider Art Museum in 2021. Three artists will receive $250 Excellence Awards. Two $100 Merit Awards and a $50 Most Daring Award will also be given.

For questions or more information about “Area Show: 47,” visit the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum’s website www.macniderart.org or call Mara Linskey-Deegan at 641-421-3666.

