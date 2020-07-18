Area farmers, processors embrace alternative soybean production

Joel and Linda Yorgey built their unique soybean processing plant in North Iowa in 1996. Northern Iowa Grain Processors, which is located two miles south of Riceville, crushes both organic and Non-GMO soybeans.
Yorgey started roasting soybeans in October of 1990 and opened the present crushing facility six years later. Most of the company’s soybean meal is used by poultry farmers, but dairy and swine operations also use the bean meal.
“A lot of our soybean oil goes to refineries," Yorgey said. "After crushing, the oil is a crude oil and needs to be refined and purified before it can be used. Some of the oil goes to feed mills and it’s used for energy in livestock rations.
“We crush mostly Non-GMO beans now because we have lost a lot of our organic soybean meal market to imports from India. The Indian government subsidizes the processing and shipping of their soybeans, and their prices for soybean meal are hard to compete with here in the U.S.”
Yorgey also questions how the shipped soybean meal can be accurately certified organic. A test can be run to certify Non-GMO soybeans, but testing for organic certification of soybeans is a much more complicated process.
“The USDA is going to get stricter on organic import standards,” said Yorgey, who believes organic consumers can have far more confidence in locally grown crops.
Yorgey said high protein, Non-GMO soybeans are purchased at 75 cents per bushel above Chicago Board of Trade prices.
“Our sellers get about $1.25 a bushel more than at a local elevator,” said Yorgey. “I think the future for soybeans is growing a special bean for a special product. There are companies out there all the time looking for growers for their types of products. They are developing a special soybean with higher oil, and I believe someday we might be selling soybeans for the oil instead of for the protein.”
One of those soybean producers, who grows for a specialty market, is John Koschmeder, who lives east of Riceville.
“I was a self-employed carpenter and my folks asked if I wanted to farm their farm, and I said ‘Ya.’ Most of the land had been in CRP for 11 years, so I began farming organic'" said Koschmeder, who currently produces organic soybeans, and markets them through a firm out of Cedar Falls. "There was some land that had been conventionally farmed so it took three years to get all my crops 100 percent certified organic, back in 1998."
Growing organic soybeans takes different farming methods than growing conventional soybeans. Last fall, Koschmeder plowed under his corn stalks, and this spring he prepared his soybeans’ seedbed by field cultivating twice, and then dragging the ground.
He planted his Stonebridge Organic Seed on May 22, and by May 29 he flame cultivated the young beans while they were passing through the early cotyledon stage. Flame cultivating destroys a lot of the potential Fox Tail and other small weeds.
He later rotary hoed the beans and cultivated the fields twice. On July 6, when a field was visited, the soybeans were already blooming and free from most weed infestation, which is a big challenge for organic farmers.
“The biggest downfall in organics is having to walk the soybeans to get rid of the noxious weeds,” said Koschmeder, who states consistent weed control is necessary or weeds reseed the following year.
He has built a three man buggy for the task of weeding beans, so he and his helpers has less walking to do.
Though his farming operation is much smaller than conventional farmers, his profit margins per acre are considerably more.
“I have an acreage contract, not a bushel contract. If we get bad weather, I don’t have to buy beans to fill my contract," said Koschmeder. "My harvested soybeans yield around 50 bushels per acre and are screened locally. I get about $23 per bushel for the whole beans, and from $16 to $18 per bushel for the split soybeans.
“My soybeans are high protein, food grade beans, and are processed in the US. The soybeans can then be made into Tofu, Soy Milk, textured vegetable protein like soy-burgers, and vegetarian jerky.”
