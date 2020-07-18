Area farmers, processors embrace alternative soybean production

Yorgey said high protein, Non-GMO soybeans are purchased at 75 cents per bushel above Chicago Board of Trade prices.

“Our sellers get about $1.25 a bushel more than at a local elevator,” said Yorgey. “I think the future for soybeans is growing a special bean for a special product. There are companies out there all the time looking for growers for their types of products. They are developing a special soybean with higher oil, and I believe someday we might be selling soybeans for the oil instead of for the protein.”

One of those soybean producers, who grows for a specialty market, is John Koschmeder, who lives east of Riceville.

“I was a self-employed carpenter and my folks asked if I wanted to farm their farm, and I said ‘Ya.’ Most of the land had been in CRP for 11 years, so I began farming organic'" said Koschmeder, who currently produces organic soybeans, and markets them through a firm out of Cedar Falls. "There was some land that had been conventionally farmed so it took three years to get all my crops 100 percent certified organic, back in 1998."

Growing organic soybeans takes different farming methods than growing conventional soybeans. Last fall, Koschmeder plowed under his corn stalks, and this spring he prepared his soybeans’ seedbed by field cultivating twice, and then dragging the ground.