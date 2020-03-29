Area businesses offer hottest trends in gardening, landscaping

According to retail manager Aaron Koppes, the business tries to keep a wide variety of products for everyone while they “try to carry the newest and the very best.” They are always looking for new cultivars of plants to make it easier for customers to care for them.

Koppes expects ornamental grasses and panicle hydrangeas to be their most sought-after items.

He is very excited for customers to see the unique evergreens the business will have to offer because they are a “diamond in the rough” and “most of the taller ones make a great focal point” for a garden.

Koppes encourages everyone to come out to the business at least two or three times a season because flowers bloom at different times, allowing customers to get a better idea of how they want to organize their gardens.

“If you want a very small project or a very big project, we have it,” Koppes said.

Country Landscape & Nursery will be holding a mulch sale this spring.

Natural Plus Nursery

Natural Plus Nursery is a 42-year-old retail nursery out of Clear Lake that sells plants, tree shrubs and perennials, as well as rock and mulch in bulk.