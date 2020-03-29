Area businesses offer hottest trends in gardening, landscaping

Spring is finally here, marking the start of consumers looking for opportunities to improve their homes through landscaping and gardening.
Several businesses in Clear Lake and Mason City offer these opportunities and services.
The Basic Birder
The Basic Birder, located in Mason City, has been in business for 25 years and sells garden art, gifts, bird feeders, garden flags and more.
The business is stocking a large variety of products for the season, including hydroponics systems, birdbaths with solar changing lights under them, squirrel-proof bird feeders (squirrel busters) and solar-balancers.
Manager Kelly Biery believes the company’s hottest trends are going to be wind spinners, garden flags and bee-themed products because they add color and character to gardens.
She wants visitors to know products are new and different from previous years and encourages them to stop in.
The Basic Birder is opening up a second location with two floors in Clear Lake this spring.
Ressler Custom Landscapes
Ressler Custom Landscapes out of Mason City started about 11 years ago, previously known as A+ Lawncare Landscape of Mason City. The business mainly focuses on landscaping, but also offers lawn maintenance.
The company offers hardscaping projects like patios, retaining walls, and outdoor living spaces, as well as softscaping projects, such as tree and shrub planting and putting down rock and mulch beds.
The business does not keep a lot of supplies on hand, but this season Ressler Custom Landscapes will be stocking items, such as river rock, gravel and sand.
Owner Josh Ressler said the company may be stocking some shrubs and trees for this season as well.
Overall, the company mainly works through orders and contacts.
Ressler expects sifted dirt to continue being one of the hottest items for the business due to it being “good dirt for various applications.”
He also predicts low-maintenance plants like spireas and hydrangeas to be popular again this year.
You have free articles remaining.
“If anyone is interested in landscaping and having something done on their property, what I tell people is to get on the schedule sooner than later because it tends to fill up pretty quickly,” Ressler said about signing up for landscaping projects.
Country Landscape and Nursery
Country Landscape and Nursery in Clear Lake is a landscaping company that provides commercial and residential work, while also offering a retail nursery.
According to retail manager Aaron Koppes, the business tries to keep a wide variety of products for everyone while they “try to carry the newest and the very best.” They are always looking for new cultivars of plants to make it easier for customers to care for them.
Koppes expects ornamental grasses and panicle hydrangeas to be their most sought-after items.
He is very excited for customers to see the unique evergreens the business will have to offer because they are a “diamond in the rough” and “most of the taller ones make a great focal point” for a garden.
Koppes encourages everyone to come out to the business at least two or three times a season because flowers bloom at different times, allowing customers to get a better idea of how they want to organize their gardens.
“If you want a very small project or a very big project, we have it,” Koppes said.
Country Landscape & Nursery will be holding a mulch sale this spring.
Natural Plus Nursery
Natural Plus Nursery is a 42-year-old retail nursery out of Clear Lake that sells plants, tree shrubs and perennials, as well as rock and mulch in bulk.
“I think there is a trend going back to homesteading in a way,” owner Mary Hopper said. “People want to be self-sufficient.”
It is because of this, Natural Plus Nursery is stocking up on edible plants like apple trees and strawberries.
Hopper also believes wind-breaks like rows of evergreens and shrubs to block the wind will continue to be popular for farmers.
She also expects bright-colored maple trees and shade trees to be trendy this year.
The business plans to highlight a few items, including bloomerang lilacs, summer crush hydrangeas and perennials like lemon puff shasta daisies.
The nursery plans to hold their open house sale (10% off everything) the first week of May.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!