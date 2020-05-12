Are we heading toward a new food supply system for meat?

Beef farmer Cunningham agrees. She and her husband have been raising cattle for 10 years with the eventual goal of farming full-time.

They started doing direct sales about seven years ago because it appealed to the Cunninghams' interest in focusing on high quality with low rates.

"When you sell in a traditional market, there's not a much reward for raising that way," Cunningham said. "With direct you can find a customer that wants their beef raised a certain way."

The Cunninghams usually would deliver a couple of cows a month, October to April, and also provide cows to Upper Iowa Beef, a wholesaler that specializes in marketing locally grown beef. That's how some of their beef ends up in local restaurants.

Cunningham said she'd been watching how the beef market was trending and so was relatively prepared when her phone began ringing. They were beginning to scale up and had extra animals to sell, she said.

But it still wasn't enough. Their bulk season will continue through July at least and each day her phone continues to ring off the hook.

Not one willing to keep turning people away, Cunningham has begun serving as the gateway between farmers and consumers, constantly scouring social media and websites to find local processors still taking orders.

It's a piece of the farm-to-table puzzle that hasn't been solved. Consumers don't have a single place to go to shop for a side of beef or a pig. In response to the pandemic-caused shortage, Mississippi's Department of Agriculture created a website where consumers can buy not only beef, but fresh foods such as blueberries or honey, direct from the farmer. Ag states all over the United States are reporting an explosion in the farm-to-table market.

"Market direct is where the demand is now," Cunningham said. "We're starting the conversations that farmers have been wanting for a long time."