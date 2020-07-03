Are there more fireworks in Mason City this year?

A fireworks store owner in north-central Indiana suggested the same when interviewed by the local paper The Kokomo Perspective.

According to reporter Alyx Arnett, Best Price Fireworks owner Joe Wampler said that people are taking what's available to them.

"People are still going to have fireworks to watch whether they go to a public show or buy them themselves, and if they don’t have the option to go to a public show, they’re going to buy them themselves," he said in the story. Like with Iowa Fireworks in Mason City, some of his most popular items have been multi-shot cakes.

There's been some weirdness in Iowa with ordinances, too.

In 2017, state legislators legalized fireworks sales in Iowa, but allowed individual counties and cities to determine when they can be used which means there's the possibility for variance even between neighboring counties.