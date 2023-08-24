At the Mason City School Board's meeting Monday, Aug. 21, the board heard from citizens concerned with the district's intention to move forward with a partnership with a company that would lease land and erect cellphone towers on district property.

"As far as I can make out, [5G] seems like something we shouldn't have at all. It seems more like a weapon than a tool," said Donald Chipman, a resident who addressed the board.

Chipman and Connie Dianda each expressed concerns during the open forum portion of the meeting, arguing the district may be ignoring what they say are the potential health hazards of 5G.

"You should have an independent third party that's going to give you some advice regarding the health hazards of erecting a 5G cell tower," said Dianda.

It is accepted by the scientific community, including the World Health Organization and American Cancer Society, that while all cellphones and cell towers emit some degree of radiation, it falls on the "nonionizing" range of the electromagnetic spectrum and is incapable of causing damage to DNA, as opposed to ionizing forms of radiation like X-rays.

Misinformation regarding 5G has increased since its implementation several years ago, and Billy Patterson of Arcadia towers, in his presentation to the board, said "there is no scientific link" between cell towers and an increased risk of cancer.

The marketing agreement with Arcadia was approved by the board in a unanimous vote.

Earlier this month, the board heard a presentation Arcadia, an Ohio-based communications firm, in which the company propose a "master marketing agreement" with the district to assess the advantage of potential sites for the towers and then market the potential sites to wireless service providers to lease for towers.

Arcadia has identified around six locations on the district's property that would be viable for towers. Two current "dead or nearly dead zones" are areas around the Mason City High School and around the Roosevelt/Lincoln campuses. Zoning requirements set the maximum height of a new communications tower at 100 feet.

Under the terms of the agreement Arcadia will next deliver a site assessment, after which the board would need to approve or deny a site lease agreement with Arcadia before shovels hit the ground. The agreement also stipulates that Arcadia shall file all construction and zoning applications and seek all other required governmental approvals and permits.

In other news, the board approved the appointment of Tom Drzycimski and Heidi Venem as level 1 investigators for the district, and of Ahlers and Cooney, P.C. of Des Moines as the district's general legal counsel.

The board also approved a memorandum of understanding with Wayne's Ski and Cycle of Mason City to provide bicycles for physical education programs at Lincoln and John Adams. The purchase of nearly 70 bikes was secured with federal grants designed to help schools develop healthy and active educational opportunities, according to the district.

Alexander Schmidt is an Education/General Assignment Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at alexander.schmidt@globegazette.com or at 641-421-0527.

