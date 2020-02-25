Mason City police respond to report of shots fired Tuesday night

At around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Mason City Police Department responded to the area of the 400 block of North Pennsylvania Ave. for a report of shots fired, according to a MCPD release.
According to police, several people and vehicles were involved. One 18-year-old male from Waverly, Iowa, was shot during the altercation. His injuries were not life threatening, according to the release.
Police stopped a vehicle as it was fleeing the scene and that was where the victim of the gunshot wound was found, the release stated.
Officers called an ambulance to the scene to render aid. Mason City Fire Department staff transported the injured subject to MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa for treatment, the release stated.
A heavy police presence stopped traffic near a Mason City apartment complex Tuesday night in the area of the shooting.
The roadway at the intersection of Fifth Street Northeast and North Pennsylvania was closed as officers conducted an investigation in the area.
According to scanner chatter, Mason City police officers were dispatched to 130 Fifth Street NE, before 5 p.m.
Investigators at the scene appeared to be searching inside and outside of the property.
Small light markers were placed along several spots in the road as officers took photos around the building. A small portion of siding was also pulled away from the structure, and the underside was examined.
The Mason City Police Department was assisted by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa Department of Transportation/Motor Vehicle Enforcement, and the Mason City Fire Department.
According to the release, the investigation into this incident is continuing. As of this time, police say there is no indication this incident is related to the shooting incident that was reported on Monday.
Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
