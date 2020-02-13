Annual Trumpeter Swan Soiree takes flight in Des Moines this Saturday

The public is invited to attend the annual Trumpeter Swan Soiree to celebrate North America's waterfowl species at Walnut Woods State Park on Sat., Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Saturday programs will be given indoors and outdoors at the Walnut Woods State Park lodge, with concurrent outdoor viewing and interpretive presentations of trumpeter swans and wildlife given by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Des Moines Parks and Rec. and a Kansas City Zoo naturalist.
Spotting scopes and binoculars will be provided.
An estimated 120 trumpeter swans are wintering at the Dale Maffitt Reservoir and surrounding area at the Dale Maffitt Reservoir and surrounding area southwest of Des Moines, providing a rare opportunity to view good numbers of free-flying trumpeter swans.
That wouldn't have even been possible a little over a century ago — they were extirpated from the state in the 1880s and were only brought back to Iowa through restoration efforts started in the 1990s.
Hot chocolate, hot cider, cookies, hot dogs and other snacks will be available.
The program for the event is as follows:
Saturday, February 15th
Walnut Woods State Park Lodge, 3155 Walnut Woods Dr., West Des Moines
11:00-11:10 Welcome
11:10-11:30 a.m. Trumpeter Swans- Bringing Back a North American Treasure — Ron Andrews, Iowa DNR (retired)
11:30-12:00 p.m. Live Trumpeter Swan Presentation- See, touch and learn about swans — Dave Hoffman, Iowa DNR
12:00- 12:20 p.m. Break & Youth Activities
12:20-12:40 p.m. Trumpeter Swan Restoration in Iowa — Dave Hoffman, Iowa DNR and Ron Andrews
12:40-1:00 p.m. “Return of the Trumpeter Swans” North American film documentary preview — Steve Harryman, Filmmaker
1:00-1:20 p.m. Birding Basics, (Anna Buckardt, Iowa DNR)
1:30 p.m. Guided field trip and Basic Nature Photography, Swan and wildlife viewing with hands-on photo tips-Wildlife Photographers Eric Williamson and Holly Welch. Travel to Dale Maffitt Reservoir and southwest Des Moines area
11:00- 1:30 p.m. Youth activities- Bills & Beaks- How birds eat, and a swan/nature touch kit, swan pine cone crafting, bird wings, trumpeter swan runway and outdoor activities- Joel Van Roekel, Des Moines Park and Rec. and Kelly Schouten, Education Instructor Kansas City zoo.
This event is being sponsored by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Polk and Dallas County Conservation Boards, Des Moines Parks and Recreation, Walnut Woods State Park, Kansas City zoo and the Trumpeter Swan Society.
Walnut Woods State Park is located on the southwest edge of Des Moines metro area. From the intersection of I-35 and Hwy #5; travel 1.5 miles east to SE 35th Street (exit 102), travel 1/4th mile north to Army Post road, ½ mile west to SW 105th Street, then 1.5 miles north and east on walnut woods drive to Walnut Woods State Park.
For more information, contact:
David Hoffman IA DNR, Trumpeter Swan Restoration Coordinator
David.Hoffman@dnr.iowa.gov (641) 425-0737 cell, (641) 357-3517 office