Annual Trumpeter Swan Soiree takes flight in Des Moines this Saturday

The public is invited to attend the annual Trumpeter Swan Soiree to celebrate North America's waterfowl species at Walnut Woods State Park on Sat., Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Saturday programs will be given indoors and outdoors at the Walnut Woods State Park lodge, with concurrent outdoor viewing and interpretive presentations of trumpeter swans and wildlife given by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Des Moines Parks and Rec. and a Kansas City Zoo naturalist.

Spotting scopes and binoculars will be provided.

An estimated 120 trumpeter swans are wintering at the Dale Maffitt Reservoir and surrounding area at the Dale Maffitt Reservoir and surrounding area southwest of Des Moines, providing a rare opportunity to view good numbers of free-flying trumpeter swans.

That wouldn't have even been possible a little over a century ago — they were extirpated from the state in the 1880s and were only brought back to Iowa through restoration efforts started in the 1990s.

Hot chocolate, hot cider, cookies, hot dogs and other snacks will be available.