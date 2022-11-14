 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Anamosa man pleads guilty of sex abuse in Cerro Gordo District Court

  • Updated
Benjamin Monson

Benjamin Roy Monson

An Anamosa man pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse in Cerro County District Court on Monday.

According to court records, 23-year-old Benjamin Roy Monson could be sentenced to as many as 10 years in prison for the class C felony.

The affidavit states that Monson performed sex acts with a victim under 12 years old some time in April of 2018. The charge of second-degree sex abuse, a class B felony carrying up to 25 years, was filed in court in June of 2022. 

Monson was previouslu convicted on two counts of third-degree sexual abuse in February of 2021 after two women told authorities that Monson drank alcohol with them before sexually assaulting them two weeks apart in late 2019 in Mason City. 

No sentencing date has been set as of Monday afternoon.

