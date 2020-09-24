‘An emotional hit:’ Mason City man’s hand-built truck destroyed by thieves

Early Wednesday morning, Bill Clausen got a surprise phone call from the Mason City Police Department asking why his truck was parked haphazardly near Third Street Northwest and North Madison Avenue.
But Clausen was confused because he’d left it parked in front of his house on Eighth Street Southwest. “I looked out my front window, and it was gone,” said Clausen. “My 1930 Chevrolet pickup that I built myself and took me two years to build it.”
When Clausen arrived at the scene to meet with officers, he said his heart sank. “They busted all of the windows out of it,” Clausen said. “They blew the motor up, and whatever they did locked up the rear end and actually blew the gears right out of [it.]”
The vehicle is usually not parked in the street, but Clausen, who is in the middle of moving to a new house, moved the truck out of the way so he could load furniture and belongings to take to his new residence.
The markings left behind on the vehicle, along with what looked like blood on the inside passenger side of the smashed windshield, lead Clausen to believe there were at least two culprits, who were possibly injured.
When asked what officers’ preliminary findings at the scene were, Sgt. Steve Klemas declined to comment on the record about what evidence was obtained, stating only that the case is still being worked. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the police department at 641-421-3636.
The truck is a custom build that Clausen dreamt up several years ago. By chance, a co-worker’s mother had an old Chevy body that had been sitting in a grove for over 30 years. “I had to dig every piece, every part of the mud, out of the weeds,” Clausen said.
“I bought another truck for the chassis, and had to strip that truck down to the frame. I kind of started putting it together like a jigsaw puzzle,” Clausen said.
Once it was completed, Clausen’s work began to garner attention at car shows and even among residents around town. Clausen said he always had a hands-on attitude when it came to showing his truck, letting people get inside of the cab and snap photos.
Clausen estimates the damage to be over $3,000. He said the real loss though was all of the hard work he put into building it.
“You talk about an emotional hit,” Clausen said. “It was two years of my life. My passion project, how I would unwind. Literally every nut and bolt and fitting on that truck..everything has been touched by my hands. Everything.”
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
