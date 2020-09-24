‘An emotional hit:’ Mason City man’s hand-built truck destroyed by thieves

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Early Wednesday morning, Bill Clausen got a surprise phone call from the Mason City Police Department asking why his truck was parked haphazardly near Third Street Northwest and North Madison Avenue.

But Clausen was confused because he’d left it parked in front of his house on Eighth Street Southwest. “I looked out my front window, and it was gone,” said Clausen. “My 1930 Chevrolet pickup that I built myself and took me two years to build it.”

When Clausen arrived at the scene to meet with officers, he said his heart sank. “They busted all of the windows out of it,” Clausen said. “They blew the motor up, and whatever they did locked up the rear end and actually blew the gears right out of [it.]”

The vehicle is usually not parked in the street, but Clausen, who is in the middle of moving to a new house, moved the truck out of the way so he could load furniture and belongings to take to his new residence.

The markings left behind on the vehicle, along with what looked like blood on the inside passenger side of the smashed windshield, lead Clausen to believe there were at least two culprits, who were possibly injured.