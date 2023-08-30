Amy Brandau is all business. That is fortunate, because Brandau is the new business teacher at Osage Community High School. She is coming to Mitchell County from an advisory and teaching role at Iowa State University.

“My personal goal is to get back in the classroom and survive every day,” Brandau said. “And to keep the students engaged and to help them learn. I think that’s every teacher’s goal. Coming from the college setting where I only saw my students once or twice a week, to where now I’m seeing them every day, is going to be a challenge for me. I’m looking forward to that challenge.”

Brandau will be teaching Introduction to Business, Introduction to Financial Accounting and Personal Finance.

“I think it’s fabulous Osage requires a Personal Finance class for everybody here,” Brandau said, as she encouraged college students at ISU to do the same. ““I want my students to leave more prepared to enter the working field than they came in.”

Time off

For the last 15 years, Brandau has been advising at ISU, the last 10 years in agricultural business, and before that five years in engineering. According to Brandau, it was the equivalent of being a high school counselor. Part of her job was to help students navigate day-to-day life as they transitioned to college, and to help seniors prepare for life after college.

Brandau said it was fulfilling work. “I loved advising. It was the best job ever. That age of student is really fun to work with, watching them mature and grow and knowing that you’re helping them.”

She knew she would have difficulty leaving her old post. But it will not be quitting cold turkey, as she will continue to teach two economic classes at ISU. It will be quite a commute from Mitchell County, but it is only two days a week. Teaching three classes in Osage helps her manage that schedule.

At first, Brandau considered taking time off from teaching as she determined what she wanted to do next with her life. But Osage made an offer she couldn’t refuse.

Brandau decided to keep teaching at ISU when she turned in her substitute teaching license to Osage.

“I was thinking, ‘Well, just in case,’” Brandau said. “It’ll give me something to do. I can pick my times, hours and days.”

But soon after submitting her materials, Osage Community School District Superintendent Barb Schwamman called Brandau and said, “I have a job offer for you.”

“I said, ‘No, I’m not interested,’” Brandau explained. “And she said, ‘Nope. Hear me out.’”

Brandau had no idea the position was available. Once Schwamman explained the details and how flexible her schedule would be, Brandau accepted the opportunity. It was a natural fit, as she taught high school business at Iowa Falls before starting at ISU.

It was just two weeks before school started that Brandau accepted the job in Osage. She accepted it while her family was still moving to the area.

Part of the appeal of the job was the immersion it allowed into her new community.

As Brandau noted, at first she wanted to take time off, but she ended up doing everything. “I’m doing more than I ever thought. It’s very overwhelming.”

For that time off, Brandau thought about volunteering for Meals on Wheels in memory of her grandmother who died last year. She also wanted to prepare for the Herculean task of relocating from urban to rural, which she must do anyway as she prepares for fall classes at ISU and Osage.

Fair

Brandau grew up on a farm, where she learned the value of hard work. Her father grew corn and soybeans and raised livestock. Her mother owns the Bridal Theatre in St. Ansgar.

Brandau describes herself as a typical 1980s farm kid. She grew up during the Farm Crisis, and while her parents shielded her from that reality, she knew things were different.

“I don’t know if it was because of the Farm Crisis, or if it was a different generation, but there are a lot of things my kids got to do that I didn’t,” Brandau said. “Our parents sheltered us from the Farm Crisis, so we didn’t see it very much – I’ve learned more stories since I got older, so I know more now than I did when I was younger.”

Many of those stories involve economic decisions from that time, something Brandau can appreciate.

“Maybe that plays into why I like business, too,” Brandau said. “How much money you make impacts the decisions you make.”

Life was not easy, but that is just farm life.

“You had chores every day,” Brandau said. “You have to get the job done.”

Brandau was also a member of 4-H and FFA. She showed cattle, swine and sheep at the Mitchell County Fair. Her favorite animal to show by far was beef cattle.

“The animal itself is more personable,” Brandau said. “You can get to know your cattle and their personality.”

Sometimes her cows were like pets, but Brandau added, “They’re only pets until you get the check in the mail. I have fabulous memories from the Mitchell County Fair. I’m looking forward to our kids having the same experiences.”

Home

Before entering the workforce, Brandau earned a degree in agricultural business from ISU before moving on to the University of Northern Iowa for her teaching license in business. That led to Iowa Falls, before she returned to ISU for her MBA. She took all her electives in education instead of business.

“I just can’t seem to leave education yet,” Brandau said. “I love working with students – knowing that you’re helping the next person, the next generation, the next student go out and do something fabulous.

“A lot of what I’ve always done is behind the scenes – how can I help someone else be successful? That’s what education does.”

This transition from ISU was made necessary by her husband’s relocation to Mitchell County to farm. Both of them are from the area. Brandau graduated from St. Ansgar Community High School, while her husband graduated from Osage.

“We knew when we got married that someday the plan was to come back home and take over the family farm,” Brandau said. “It took a lot of years before we got there. It took 24 years before we moved back. But the timing was right for that.”

A few years ago, her husband had the chance to take over some farmland, and he had been commuting from Ames since then.

Then an opportunity to buy an acreage in the area presented itself.

“We’re swapping who’s driving,” Brandau said as husband and wife exchange a long-distance commute, at least for the fall semester. “I loved living in town, so it’s a new adjustment moving back to a farm – being on a gravel road and being farther away from a grocery store and the gas station.

“There are differences between being an adult living on a farm and a child living on a farm. My kids are super excited for animals and being able to be outside exploring.”

Brandau has two children who will attend school in Osage. Josie, 10, is in fifth grade and Jack, 5, is in kindergarten. For most of the time, her children went to school at Ames, so it will be a transition from a bigger school to Osage.

Unlike her father, Brandau’s husband does not raise livestock, and he works for BASF as a crop protection and seed consultant.

“Our family and friends are very excited to have us all back,” Brandau said. “I surprised myself, because I realized I had kept more connections than I thought back here in the last 24 years since we’ve been gone. I already had a network of people. Moving back home is completely different.”

Back to school

“When I decided to go to college, I liked the business part of my mom’s job, I liked the agricultural and rural part of my dad’s job – I thought, ‘I’ll combine them and go have an ag business degree,’” Brandau said.

While Brandau did not continue in agricultural business as a career, she came full circle when she mentored students in that same field at ISU.

“It helped me relate to the students so well, that I had taken the same classes they had and been at the same school and had some of the same professors they had,” Brandau said.

Brandau feels her experience at ISU will inform her instruction at Osage.

“Coming from Iowa State and watching students come in from different high schools into a college setting, how can I help (my Osage students) also be ready to go on to the next chapter in their life, if it’s college?” Brandau said. “It will definitely impact how I’m teaching my class. I wouldn’t have had that before working at Iowa State.”

During student teaching, she taught business at middle school, but she most enjoys the age range from high school to college. She notes she is not cut out for elementary – her focus is preparation for after school. She also sees a difference between freshmen and sophomore high schoolers and juniors and seniors.

“You can have fun with both groups of students, they’re just very different maturity-wise,” Brandau said. “I want them to be successful and employable.”

Brandau said freshmen in college learn a lot being away from home. At ISU, as a teacher and an advisor, she did not interact with those students until they were sophomores.

Brandau also noted the difference between students who are better learning from a book versus students who need more hands-on learning. “Students self-select when they leave high school what’s best for them. The college students at Iowa State are different from those going into a technical program. Whereas in high school, you have everybody. You have to plan and make sure you can help all of them.”

Brandau is not facing this challenge alone.

“The staff members at Osage schools have been very welcoming,” Brandau said. “That’s put me at ease. It’s always the people that make a job.”