Alternate side parking back in effect in Mason City
Alternate side parking back in effect in Mason City

A plow clears a road near downtown Mason City as snow falls in January 2020.

Starting 7 p.m. tonight, Mason City's alternate side parking goes back into effect. 

The City of Mason City announced the update Thursday morning due to the anticipated snowfall and blizzard conditions.

The ordinance will remain in effect until further notice. 

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

