Alternate side parking back in effect in Mason City

Starting 7 p.m. tonight, Mason City's alternate side parking goes back into effect.
The City of Mason City announced the update Thursday morning due to the anticipated snowfall and blizzard conditions.
The ordinance will remain in effect until further notice.
North central Iowa again finds itself under blizzard and winter storm warnings today.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.