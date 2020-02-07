Alternate side parking back in effect in Mason City

Welp, that didn't last long.
A little more than a week since Mason City officials suspended the "Alternate Side Parking Ordinance" because of a stretch of favorable weather, it's now back in effect for the foreseeable future.
You have free articles remaining.
As City Administrator Aaron Burnett points out in the latest release transmitting the ordinance, when alternate side parking is in effect: Residents are permitting from parking on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days of the month and permitted from parking on the even-numbered side of the street on even-numbered days of the month.
Residents moving their vehicle(s) from one side of the street to the other side must do it between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. And, as the release notes, signs that prohibit parking at all times on one entire side of the street only are not enforceable when alternate side parking is in effect.
Finally, no parking is allowed on First Street Northwest from Monroe Avenue to Pierce Avenue until further notice. In a National Weather Service "7-Day Forecast" of the area, there's a chance for snow as late as this coming Thursday.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14. snow
15.
16. Fareway
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.