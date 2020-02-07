Alternate side parking back in effect in Mason City

Welp, that didn't last long.

A little more than a week since Mason City officials suspended the "Alternate Side Parking Ordinance" because of a stretch of favorable weather, it's now back in effect for the foreseeable future.

As City Administrator Aaron Burnett points out in the latest release transmitting the ordinance, when alternate side parking is in effect: Residents are permitting from parking on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days of the month and permitted from parking on the even-numbered side of the street on even-numbered days of the month.

Residents moving their vehicle(s) from one side of the street to the other side must do it between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. And, as the release notes, signs that prohibit parking at all times on one entire side of the street only are not enforceable when alternate side parking is in effect.