Alliant Energy rate increase gets OK from Iowa Utilities Board

The Iowa Utilities Board gave a qualified “yes” to Alliant Energy’s request for a rate increase for customers of its retail natural gas.
The decision came after Alliant and other parties, including the Iowa Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Advocate and consumer groups, filed a settlement with the board.
Alliant’s Interstate Power and Light in March had applied for an annual overall rise of some $21 million, or 9 percent of the company’s total revenue, the board noted in a news release. But on Wednesday the board announced it had approved an increase of $9.2 million less than that — to $11.8 million.
“This is good news for our customers, this is good for everybody,” Alliant spokesman Justin Foss said.
The utility had asked for an approximate $8-per-month rate increase for residential customers, for example, Foss said, but agreed to a $4-per-month boost.
Foss pointed out a monthly bill consists of three charges:
• The base rate, which is the part Alliant had asked to increase
• The cost of the gas, which is a pass-through and on which Alliant doesn’t see a profit
• The state-mandated energy-efficiency charge.
That third item, he said, shrunk starting in 2018. So a typical monthly residential bill, averaged over a year, was “around $65 a month” in 2018, Foss said. In 2020, that average bill would be about $57.
With the natural-gas increase, Alliant will continue to make infrastructure improvements to its delivery system, replacing 1950s-era pipelines, putting in new safety values and other actions, Foss said.
The rate change will go into effect sometime in the first quarter, Foss said.
The board also stipulated a monthly charge of $2.80 for customers who decline having an advanced metering infrastructure, or AMI, meter — often referred to as “smart meters.”
The board held 10 public customer-comment meetings in April and May and received written public comments, it said in its release.
Electric rates
The board has yet to issue its decision on Alliant’s rate increase request for electricity.
At a public hearing in Mason City on May 3, Alliant officials said that they expected no increase in gas bills, due to other savings off-setting proposed base rate increases also coming on Jan. 1.
That hearing also addressed what was then a $12/month "interim" increase for electric rates set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2020.
The next week, the Mason City Council formally approved a resolution that opposed the Alliant Energy's proposed base rate increase.
Part of the recommendation, made by Second Ward Councilman Will Symonds, was based on concerns of possible hardships that a sharp rate increase could cause for low, moderate and fixed-income households in North Iowa.
"My duty is to do what I can for the citizens. Alliant's proposed base rate increase will be very detrimental to some in Mason City. I want our city to grow and to be affordable," Symonds said at the time.
In October, a proposed settlement that would include a 15% electric rate increase was brought before Alliant and agreed to, tentatively, by the Iowa Environment Council as well as the Environmental Law and Policy Center and the Sierra Club.
With that proposal, Alliant would refund about $7.5 million in interim rate increases through 2020. Again, customers would still see an overall increase, but not as much as initially pitched and with money coming back, which is standard practice when a final rate decision by the utilities board is lower than the temporary rate that's been established with the utilities company.
Such increases aren't the only thing that has an effect on monthly electric bills though. Taxes play a part. As does the associated costs of transporting electricity from plants, to locations, over lines that are not owned by the utility companies. There is also the basic service charge which charges users for the meter as well as the maintenance of equipment.
Since 2002, Alliant, doing business as IPL, has had at least five distinct requests for a permanent increase that have gone before the IUB since 2003 and all of them have been for 5% or more.
