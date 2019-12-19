Alliant Energy rate increase gets OK from Iowa Utilities Board

That hearing also addressed what was then a $12/month "interim" increase for electric rates set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

The next week, the Mason City Council formally approved a resolution that opposed the Alliant Energy's proposed base rate increase.

Part of the recommendation, made by Second Ward Councilman Will Symonds, was based on concerns of possible hardships that a sharp rate increase could cause for low, moderate and fixed-income households in North Iowa.

"My duty is to do what I can for the citizens. Alliant's proposed base rate increase will be very detrimental to some in Mason City. I want our city to grow and to be affordable," Symonds said at the time.

In October, a proposed settlement that would include a 15% electric rate increase was brought before Alliant and agreed to, tentatively, by the Iowa Environment Council as well as the Environmental Law and Policy Center and the Sierra Club.