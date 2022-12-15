Alleged Mason City shooter to claim self defense

A North Iowa man intends to claim self defense after being charged with attempted murder in relation to a shooting last month in Mason City.

A notice filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Thursday by Stephen Allen Tidemanson's attorney Letitia A. W. Turner informed the court of his intention.

According to court documents, Tidemanson, 24, of Mason City, was allegedly in an altercation with another male in the 300 block of Third Street Northwest around 7:55 p.m. when he took a 9 mm handgun from the victim and then used it to shoot him in the upper chest.

A press release from the Mason City Police Department stated that Tidemanson, who in addition to attempted murder is also charged with first-degree theft and first-degree robbery, fled the scene on the night of Nov. 28. Warrants were issued for his arrest and his was apprehended around 1:50 p.m. on the following day in the 300 block of First Street Southwest. The handgun was also retrieved at that time.

The condition and name of the alleged victim has not been released. Tidemanson faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Photos: North Iowa history book, 1800s-1930s North Iowa history: Fire prevention North Iowa history: Grant valentines North Iowa history: Henkel Construction North Iowa history: House explosion North Iowa history: Huxtable Drug North Iowa history: Federal Packing Co. North Iowa history: Boy Scouts North Iowa history: Pierce with kids North Iowa history: Woodward Auto Children at telephone office Divers at Clear Lake