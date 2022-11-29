Alleged Mason City shooter arrested

An arrest has been made in a shooting incident Monday night that left one man injured.

Several callers reported subjects fighting and a gunshot around 7:55 p.m. in the 300 block of Third Street N.W., according to a press release from the Mason City Police Department.

When officers arrived they found the wounded man, who was taken to the hospital by Mason City Fire Department medics.

His condition and identity have not been released.

Police identified Stephen Allen Tidemanson, 24, of Mason City, as the shooting suspect. Tidemanson was apprehended by Mason City Police around 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of First Street Southwest.

He allegedly fled the scene with the a firearm after disarming the unidentified shooting victim Monday evening. The firearm was recovered upon Tiedemanson's arrest.

Two warrants for arrest were placed on Tidemanson, the charges are first-degree theft and attempted murder. He could face up to 35 years in prison if convicted on both counts.

