Alleged escapee hops transit bus, leads chase

A Mason City man who allegedly escaped from BeJe Clark Residential Center was caught and arrested by police after a lengthy chase that included a stint on a transit bus Thursday morning.

According to a press release by the Mason City Police Department, 35-year-old Justin Richard Stauffer was observed running out of the north exit of the BeJe Clark building by staff, who alerted police at 8:25 a.m. Coincidentally, a Mason City Transit bus was making a regular stop nearby on South Harrison Avenue where police believe Stauffer got on board.

Officers worked with Mason City Transit staff to locate the bus Stauffer was believed to be on, eventually finding Stauffer at the main terminal in Central Park. Stauffer then allegedly fled on foot and led officers on a "lengthy" foot pursuit through downtown until he was finally arrested in the 100 block of Second Street NE.

Stauffer was convicted of first-degree burglary in 2013 and has been arrested multiple times since. New charges of escape from custody by a felon, a class D felony, and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor, have been filed. Stauffer faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

An initial appearance is scheduled for Friday morning. The Mason City Police Department was assisted by the Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement in the apprehension of Stauffer.