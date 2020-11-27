Algona student-teacher team remember life, service of fallen WWII soldier

Gibbs was selected out of at least 10 students to represent her school and apply for the program with Connick.

Gibbs and Connick are among 16 student-teacher teams from Hawaii, American Samoa and the U.S. mainland selected for the once-in-a-lifetime journey through history.

Gibbs said when she found out she and Connick had been selected as one of the student-teams, she thought it was a joke.

“I could not believe what Mr. Connick was saying. I could have sworn I was dreaming,” she said. “I was over the moon because I knew there were going to be many applicants and the chances of getting in were very slim.”

Nearly 130 teams from across the county submitted applications for the program, and a committee of staff members representing National History Day and the sponsoring partner organizations chose the final 16.

The teams participating in the 2020 Sacrifice for Freedom: World War II in the Pacific Student & Teacher Institute represent American Samoa and 15 states, including Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Gibbs, who has multiple military veterans in her family, said she applied for the program because she wanted to share the stories of service members so they’d never be forgotten.