Algona shack has been home to syrup-making for 70 years

Eva Smith died in 1994 and the Smith property came up for sale shortly after that time. In 1995, the Kossuth County Conservation Board, with the help of the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, purchased 144 acres of the Smith property. This acquisition included the land where the sugar shack stands as well as all the maple syrup equipment.

The following spring, conservation staff manned the syrup operation for the first time. Fortunately for the KCCB staff, there was a group of experienced locals who were willing to share their knowledge and guide our efforts.

Now, every spring hundreds of school-aged kids as well as adults enjoy the short hike through the woods to the shack to experience maple syruping just as Slim and his buddies did.

This weekend, learn the process of making maple syrup through hands-on experience. With over 100 buckets hung, you’ll be able to learn about and assist in different stages of the process such as tapping trees, dumping sap and cooking. The Cozy Grove shack and most of the equipment are original to Slim and the conservation board keeps the process as traditional as possible.

A limited amount of free sample jars will be given out to celebrate the anniversary while supplies last.

Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. on Sunday.