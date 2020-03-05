Algona shack has been home to syrup-making for 70 years

Join Kossuth County Conservation this weekend to celebrate 70 years of making maple syrup at the Cozy Grove Sugar Shack just south of Algona.
The maple syrup operation started in the late 1940’s by H.M. “Slim” Smith, W.A. “Dutch” Lorenz and Wendell “Wen” French. At that time, the land was owned by "Slim” Smith and his wife Eva. This trio of men started the operation as a spring hobby using homemade equipment. In the early years, the raw sap they collected was cooked over an open fire pit they constructed.
In 1949 the shack was added which allowed them to get out of the elements as well as store all the equipment. The 14-foot by 18-foot wooden shack was constructed from native timber sawed on the spot at the Smith Woods. In the spring of 1950, the shack was used for the first time for maple syrup production. The rustic shack features a unique design, including a slanted concrete floor, custom furniture, a large fire pit, chimney and a vented roof to allow steam to escape. One characteristic feature found on the inside walls is a variety of traced handprints. Inside the traced hands are the names and dates of visitors and volunteers who have made the trek down to the shack over the last 70 years.
Even after “Slim” Smith died in 1967, a long list of family, friends and volunteers have kept this annual spring tradition alive. In addition to those working at the shack, many visitors have attended annually, including local school groups. The Kossuth County Conservation Board began offering Sugar Shack tours as a field trip for area schools in 1987, chaperoned by the county naturalist.
Eva Smith died in 1994 and the Smith property came up for sale shortly after that time. In 1995, the Kossuth County Conservation Board, with the help of the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, purchased 144 acres of the Smith property. This acquisition included the land where the sugar shack stands as well as all the maple syrup equipment.
The following spring, conservation staff manned the syrup operation for the first time. Fortunately for the KCCB staff, there was a group of experienced locals who were willing to share their knowledge and guide our efforts.
Now, every spring hundreds of school-aged kids as well as adults enjoy the short hike through the woods to the shack to experience maple syruping just as Slim and his buddies did.
This weekend, learn the process of making maple syrup through hands-on experience. With over 100 buckets hung, you’ll be able to learn about and assist in different stages of the process such as tapping trees, dumping sap and cooking. The Cozy Grove shack and most of the equipment are original to Slim and the conservation board keeps the process as traditional as possible.
A limited amount of free sample jars will be given out to celebrate the anniversary while supplies last.
Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Smith Wildlife Area is located two miles south of Algona on Hwy. 169. When you see the brown Smith Wildlife Area sign, turn east and follow the access lane to the parking area.
Follow a short half-mile path down a hill to reach the sugar shack. Be prepared to get muddy. Ranger rides will be provided to folks unable to walk down the hill on Saturday only.