Alexa Thyer is Osage’s Annie Oakley.

In July, she earned an Iowa state title in trap shooting, and in so doing, earned a trip to the U.S.A. High School Clay Target League national championship in Michigan. For Thyer, it was her third straight state title. Anything else was gravy.

At the championship, Thyer channeled her anxiety into adrenaline, and once she hit her first clay pigeon, she was ready to roll. And roll she did.

“I was shaking,” Thyer said. “I was so nervous going up to the line, but once I fired off that first shell and hit the first bird, I relaxed.”

Nationals

Thyer and the Osage trap shooting team arrived in Mason, Michigan on Friday, shotguns in hand. She went into the practice shoot with the mindset it was not just practice, that everything was on the line whether the round was live or not. It helped her focus mentally on the competition ahead.

“I got up to the practice, and I missed a few,” Thyer said. “Then I was just mad, and I was ready to go.”

Thyer was first flight the next day. She felt the emotion of the moment.

“I got my gun ready to go and it started raining,” Thyer said. “But I had the mentality, ‘I’ve shot in rain, I’ve shot in snow, sleet and hail. Pretty much anything you can have for weather I’ve shot in already. A little bit of rain isn’t going to bother me.’”

Thyer was the only female in her flight. It was intimidating. In turn, the boys did not want to lose to Thyer.

“More of them were intimidated by me, trying to beat me as a girl,” Thyer said of the preliminary round. “They looked down on me like I wasn’t going to do well, but I showed them.”

Thyer hit her first clay pigeon. Then she shot 49 out of 50. She proceeded to beat all of the boys on her squad by shooting 99 out of 100. Previously, 98 had been her high score.

Then there was a couple of hours between each round.

“In the bathroom between rounds, I looked in the mirror and I said, ‘You’ve got this. Just go and shoot another 48 or 49, it doesn’t matter. Just go have fun.’

“I told myself it wasn’t raining anymore, it’s perfect weather, it’s not windy, it’s not too sunny, it’s not too cloudy – you can still see the birds just fine. So I go up and shoot that first one and I hit it. I’m like, ‘Okay, here we go.’”

She shot her best 50 of the tournament, breaking every clay pigeon in the round. Overall in the preliminaries, she hit 75 straight.

For the bird she missed, there was a collective gasp from the crowd, because Thyer was rolling and it did not seem anything could stop her.

Finals

Her effort earned her a spot in the finals. Out of 400 male and female finalists, only 40 girls made the final round.

Then it was pizza and an early bedtime. The next day, the shoot started at noon. For the preliminary round, she had shot in the fourth position, which was comfortable for Thyer. She was a bit unlucky for the finals, being placed in the first position.

“Which is the most nerve wracking position you could ever start on, because you’re the first person to yell for that bird,” Thyer said.

Thyer was tasked with keeping the tempo and the pace. It was a different role she does not usually play. Her only goal was to hit the first bird, and that done, she proceeded to shoot a 49 out of 50.

After the next squad’s turn, it was Thyer’s round again.

“We get up there and it’s going really good,” Thyer said. “There were a few rough moments when me squad members would call for the bird and it wouldn’t shoot out of the house. That was frustrating. It threw off our timing. But we got refocused and we did fine.”

The next challenge was much more difficult. It was something organizers of the national championship had not planned.

In the middle of the last round, as competitors were in the zone, competition ground to a halt.

“You’re so nervous for the whole shoot, and then at finals, at nationals, our house ran out of clays,” Thyer said. “With that, nobody in my squad was able to refocus. Every single one of us missed at least one.”

After that, Thyer shot her worst 50 of the tournament, ending up hitting 97 out of 100 birds.

That result allowed her to finish ninth overall among girls. However, in 2023 the championship used a different scoring format, and by the previous year’s measure she would have finished fourth.

Thyer was happy with that result, because her goal was more humble. As a sophomore, Thyer had made it to the finals at national competition during a rainstorm, and she scored by her standards low, a 176 out of 200. Her only goal was to beat that score, which she shattered.

“I wanted to shoot my best, even though it’s a highly stressful situation,” Thyer said. “I had nothing to lose. I went in with that mentality and did my best.”

Prodigy

A few years ago, Thyer bought her weapon. She chose a 12-gauge SKB 90TSS over-under. The shotgun she used her freshmen year was too heavy and too long for Thyer’s frame. The SKB was just right. This was her third year using it for competition.

“I fell in love with it,” Thyer said.

Tom Beyer is the gunsmith for the Osage trap shooting team, and he helped adjust Thyer’s shotgun. The head coach is Larry Johnson. Thyer’s father is an assistant coach.

Thyer is a prodigy from a trap shooting family. Her older brother, Andrew, shoots trap at Wartburg College, which is a non-scholarship Division III school. Andrew has led the Knights to two national championships in his first two years. He placed third individually at Division III nationals his sophomore year.

When asked who the better trap shooter is, Thyer replied without hesitation, “He is.”

Thyer’s mother, Elizabeth, is proud of her family. She is proud of Thyer, who is excelling at a sport growing in popularity across the world. It is an Olympic sport for the summer games.

“He’s really good about coaching little sister,” Elizabeth said of Thyer’s brother. “When they were on the team together at Osage, he was good with the whole squad, just helping – he wants the kids to do the best they can. He’s little sister’s biggest fan.”

While Thyer’s father introduced her to trap shooting by throwing a few clay pigeons in their backyard for Thyer to break, it was her brother who helped perfect her shot.

“He pushed me to do it, and I fell in love with it,” Thyer said of her father.

Her father taught her to shoot in eighth grade. By freshman year she was on Osage’ trap shooting team, but it was an unusual time, as COVID-19 shut down the world. Trap shooting competitions worked around this problem by allowing athletes to compete remotely.

“There wasn’t a lot else going on,” Thyer’s mother said. “Her first year was pretty rough.”

It took her family to encourage her through those challenging times, and in her freshman year she experienced growing pains. But by her sophomore year, she had won a state championship.

Annie Oakley

Thyer knows Annie Oakley. Thyer is humbled to be associated with the iconic gunslinger who starred in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show as a crack shot.

“I get compared to her quite a bit,” Thyer said. “I know she was a cowgirl back in the day. The tradition is living on. She is an inspiration to all the girls now who are shooting really well. It’s empowering.”

While Thyer has not reached Annie Oakley fame, the school’s Facebook page detailing her accomplishments has received almost 50,000 likes.

Thyer graduated from Osage Community High School in 2023. She will be attending Wartburg College with her brother this fall for biochemistry with the goal of pre-med. She wants to be an OBGYN pediatrician or a lab chemist.

Wishing to focus on her studies, Thyer will not be shooting trap in college. While she will not compete, she will play trumpet for the Wartburg band.

Thyer will continue to shoot trap with her family, which is highly competitive in itself. She also plans to compete at events such as the Iowa Games and with the Amateur Trapshooting Association next summer.

The difference between Thyer and her brother is that he loves to travel. Thyer would rather stay home than journey across the country for shooting events.

“He has been traveling pretty much anywhere and everywhere,” Thyer said.

In addition, Thyer feels that shooting professionally would cause the sport to lose its luster.

“At that point, trap just becomes a job,” Thyer said. “And that’s not quite what I want to do. I’d rather just shoot for fun with my dad and brother instead of making it a job. Of course with my brother and dad, it’s a competition every time.”

Thyer’s grandfather and her uncles also shoot trap.

“Trap shooting is something you can do the rest of your life,” Thyer’s mother said. “She puts a lot of time and effort into it, so it’s rewarding. She’s very strong and very humble. Both of my kids don’t like the attention – they just go and do their job.”

“I’d rather give the attention to someone else,” Thyer said. “I’d rather congratulate someone for their first 25.”

Attending a trap meet is frustrating for her mother, because like with golf, there is no yelling encouragement during competition. Outside of the gunshots, the athletes demand silence.

“There’s nothing I can do to help her while she’s on the line,” her mother said.

And trap shooting was not what her mother envisioned for Thyer. Her mother played tennis in high school for Clear Lake. She thought Thyer might follow in her footsteps, but then Thyer shot her first bird and found her love.

Besides trap, Thyer also competed in cross country, though she suffered heat stroke her junior year, which also affected her senior season.

“There are a lot of kids where trap shooting is all they do, and they do it all year round,” her mother said. “And she ran cross country, was very active in band, choir and musicals, in FFA and student council and the National Honor Society. For as many activities as she was in, it’s pretty amazing she excelled in trap shooting, too.”

Annie Oakley would be proud.

