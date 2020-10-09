Alex Kuhn statue unveiled at Mason City Public Library

In a November 2019 council meeting, Mason City officials previewed a bronze sculpture memorial to the late Councilman Alex Kuhn. The plan for the piece, which was commissioned by Mark and Denise Kuhn to honor their son, was to feature Alex reading to his own sons Collan and Rylan out in front of the Mason City Public Library.

Nearly a year later, that plan is now a reality.

Last week, a life-sized sculpture of Kuhn and his two sons was installed across from the main entrance at the library. The piece, which artist Bobbie Carlyle designed, is entitled "Today's Readers Are Tomorrow's Leaders" and has Collan seated with his dad while Rylan is balancing on a basketball.

"It’s wonderful to get it in place, in such a lovely area, and we hope it becomes a gathering place," Mark Kuhn said. "May the sculpture also serve as a reminder to anyone struggling with depression to seek help from mental health professionals because help is available and hope is a word worth living."