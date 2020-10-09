 Skip to main content
Alex Kuhn statue unveiled at Mason City Public Library
Alex Kuhn statue unveiled at Mason City Public Library

Alex Kuhn statue

The Alex Kuhn statue at Mason City Public Library.

In a November 2019 council meeting, Mason City officials previewed a bronze sculpture memorial to the late Councilman Alex Kuhn. The plan for the piece, which was commissioned by Mark and Denise Kuhn to honor their son, was to feature Alex reading to his own sons Collan and Rylan out in front of the Mason City Public Library.

Nearly a year later, that plan is now a reality. 

Last week, a life-sized sculpture of Kuhn and his two sons was installed across from the main entrance at the library. The piece, which artist Bobbie Carlyle designed, is entitled "Today's Readers Are Tomorrow's Leaders" and has Collan seated with his dad while Rylan is balancing on a basketball. 

"It’s wonderful to get it in place, in such a lovely area, and we hope it becomes a gathering place," Mark Kuhn said. "May the sculpture also serve as a reminder to anyone struggling with depression to seek help from mental health professionals because help is available and hope is a word worth living."

More than 400 individuals and businesses in Mason City and throughout the state donated $50,315 to the project. According to a press release from River City Sculptures on Parade, guests at the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club donated $15,860 with the goal of continuing Alex's work to foster a love of reading with children.

"We think it ties so well to the public library," Mark said. "We all think it does Alex justice and it’s a reminder of all the good things he accomplished on the city council."

Alex Kuhn plaque

The Alex Kuhn statue at Mason City Public Library.

During his time on council, Kuhn served as a "Rotary Reader" and spent time each Friday reading to Jefferson Elementary students in their classrooms. 

The Kuhn statue isn't the first that Carlyle has had exhibited in the River City Sculptures on Parade. Since 2013, the Colorado-based artists has had works featured. 

According to Mark, there’ll be a formal dedication sometime next year after COVID restrictions are no longer in place.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

