A mysterious new mailbox has appeared this morning at the Ventura Post Office.

Where did it come from? The North Pole itself, it seems.

Santa's elves placed the special mailbox here to make sure everyone could get their Christmas letters directly to Santa.

Have you sent your letter to Santa yet?

