Employees of three Mason City businesses were fined after selling alcohol to a customer under the age of 21 during an alcohol-compliance check on Saturday.

Steven Zimmer, 25, at Hy-Vee Gas; Raul Juarez-Rubio, 43, at Northside Liquor; and Victor Juarez-Diaz, 36, at Liquor, Tobacco and Grocery were each cited and given a court date. The fine for selling alcohol to an underage person is $750 plus any applicable court costs.

Mason City Police Department conducts the checks with the help of a person who is under 21 who attempts to purchase alcohol from businesses which hold a liquor license issued by Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com.

