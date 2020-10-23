Albert Lea man accused of stealing thousands from Clear Lake restaurant

A Minnesota man is facing felony theft charges after authorities say he stole thousands of dollars from a Clear Lake restaurant earlier this month.

Brandon Michael Gladue, 37, of Albert Lea, is accused of pocketing $6,600 in-store deposits from Perkins Restaurant between Oct. 6 and Oct. 14, according to court filings.

He was taken into custody on Friday by Clear Lake Police and charged with felony second-degree theft.

Gladue allegedly took the money to feed a gambling addiction and spent it at a casino, documents say.

A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12. Gladue is being held on $5,000 bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

