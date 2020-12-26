After nine months, the pandemic has taken its toll on ICU workers

When the COVID-19 pandemic eventually subsides, Emily Orton, a critical care director for MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, just wants to browse the placid aisles of Target with a warm Starbucks drink in hand again.
Orton, a health care worker with more than a decade of experience, doesn't want to have to keep thinking about whether or not it's safe to bring her kids with her when she goes out. She wants her preschool-age son to know a world that's about more than masks and social distancing.
She wants her fellow staff members coming off of long shifts in uncomfortable safety equipment to know how meaningful the work they're doing is right now even as some people in the community downplay the virus.
"We’ve had great teamwork but that’s really hard. How do I express all of the gratitude that they deserve?" she asked.
That exhausted feeling is something workers across the region have felt. And that question is something that so many of their bosses have found themselves asking.
"It's been overwhelming," Renee Feldpausch, an ICU charge nurse at Trinity Rock Island with nearly 30 years of experience, said about half-way through a recent 12-hour-plus shift.
"I am very tired. Physically and mentally, the drain is awful. I have nurses who are very distraught. It's the mental exhaustion that has a majority of our staff distressed."
As a charge nurse, Feldpausch, Davenport, 53, manages the day-to-day operations of the unit during her shift at the UnityPoint Health hospital. All admissions, discharges and placement go through her, and she supervises the staff.
In addition, she takes a patient or two herself because she thinks it is important for managers to have hands-on experience. While previously that patient might have been someone coming out of heart surgery, these days it is more typically a COVID-19 patient. And she has three.
Best practices in ICU call for two patients per nurse with the exception of a limited number of patients who are one-to-one based on certain equipment they have in use.
Since the pandemic began in March, Trinity has enlarged its Intensive Care Unit from 20 beds to 42, in three different units. An additional eight beds are available if needed.
On Wednesday, ICU nurses were caring for 24 patients, 21 with COVID-19. Of those, nine were on ventilators. In mid-afternoon, one of them coded, meaning the patient either stopped breathing or their pulse stopped, sending out a message over the unit floor for all hands on deck.
"This was something we weren't prepared for," Feldpausch said of the pandemic. "It surprised all of us, really." As she and others watched and read reports about outbreaks in February on the East and West coasts, "no one knew what we would see," she said.
One of the most difficult aspects of a nurse's job during this time — and a primary cause of mental exhaustion — is having to tell families that they can't see their loved ones. This includes people "who have been married 60, 70 years, they're elderly, old and they've never been apart before," Feldpausch said.
And day after day, nurses have to explain over the phone to family members who can't see their loved one, just how sick their loved one is. If the family member could see their loved one they would get a better idea, but nurses have to try to put it into words. Over and over. Again and again. And yes, they are doing everything they can.
"We have strong staff but this has been emotionally challenging for them. Having to be that surrogate family member," Orton said.
As a charge nurse, Feldpausch routinely stays over to make sure charting is finished or to perhaps help with a recently admitted patient who needs to get stabilized, rather than drop that responsibility on someone just coming on shift. "It depends on the day. Patients don't come in on a schedule."
Sometimes she'll "stay over to fill a four-hour gap," rather than have another nurse assigned four patients. "You don't want to leave a nurse with four patients," she said.
Does she go home and crash, sleeping until the next shift? No, "you don't want to waste that day off," she said. She tries to get outdoors as well as cross off jobs that need doing around her house. "It's like any job where you juggle."
Help from other departments, the public
The extra load with COVID-19 patients has been lightened somewhat by nurses from other departments helping in ICU, Feldpausch said.
"We've tried to look at areas where we could maximize staff for the largest number of patients.
As for help for the exhausted nurses themselves, Feldpausch said they try to support each other. "Our chaplains come down and do daily prayers. You can have faith and not be religious. And we're grateful and so blessed with our patients sending us letters. And schools send us cards. They are so kind. And some just make you laugh."
Feldpausch "quit watching the news some time ago" because it was all bad.
She's stumped by some of the public's reaction toward the virus.
"Some people still don't believe it," she said. "I don't know what they think we're doing here."
Orton feels similarly.
"That is a frustration with the people who are working with COVID, these people are so sick, the nurses are physically tired, emotionally tired, and it just impacts the community in such a big way. It’s about so much more than COVID too. It’s about staff resources," she said. "To feel like the community thinks this is just the flu, it really impacts everyone in the community."
How her life has changed, her hopes
Because her two children are adults living on their own, Feldpausch has never had to worry about contracting the virus and unwittingly bringing it home before she knew she had it. And she never has contracted it.
When the weather was still nice, she and co-workers would meet outside, maybe in someone's backyard, to share food and drinks from a safe distance apart. "Our work family is a huge part of who and what we are."
Like everyone, Feldpausch misses close contact with family and friends. She has a great-niece who was born last December that she hasn't gotten to know. "You can 'Zoom,' but it's not the same."
She has a group of high school friends who typically go on a trip together every year, and "we didn't go last year."
When the pandemic is over, she hopes that "one positive twist is that we get more nurses out of this.
"We were having difficulty getting people into nursing as it was. I'm fearful of this. But it's such an amazing profession. And with a license, you can do so many different things."
Orton just wants to get back to that work and life balance.
She wants to get back to more of balance between the personal and professional.
Until that time comes, Orton is doing her best to cling to the bonds that she does have at work with her fellow nurses and at home with her family. Both of which have strengthened during the pandemic. Those'll get her through until shopping can resume.
