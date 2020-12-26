After nine months, the pandemic has taken its toll on ICU workers

"We have strong staff but this has been emotionally challenging for them. Having to be that surrogate family member," Orton said.

As a charge nurse, Feldpausch routinely stays over to make sure charting is finished or to perhaps help with a recently admitted patient who needs to get stabilized, rather than drop that responsibility on someone just coming on shift. "It depends on the day. Patients don't come in on a schedule."

Sometimes she'll "stay over to fill a four-hour gap," rather than have another nurse assigned four patients. "You don't want to leave a nurse with four patients," she said.

Does she go home and crash, sleeping until the next shift? No, "you don't want to waste that day off," she said. She tries to get outdoors as well as cross off jobs that need doing around her house. "It's like any job where you juggle."

Help from other departments, the public

The extra load with COVID-19 patients has been lightened somewhat by nurses from other departments helping in ICU, Feldpausch said.

"We've tried to look at areas where we could maximize staff for the largest number of patients.