After fatal Wednesday night shooting in Mason City, police issue arrest warrant for suspect

Next, the witness said they heard someone screaming that a person had been shot.

"I went outside and saw the guy lying there bleeding," the witness said. "I yelled to them that I had just called 911, but the man was already dead."

Additional anonymous neighbors concurred, saying they'd also heard several loud bangs, with one neighbor attesting to also seeing a body lying on the sidewalk. That person heard what was thought to be someone yelling information about the man's condition to someone else.

"The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist with the homicide investigation," the release continued. "As a result, an arrest warrant for Murder in the First Degree, a class A felony, has been issued for Benjamin B. Gonzalez, age 38, of Mason City. Gonzalez should be considered armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636. If you have information about Gonzalez’s whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

