Addressing Iowa’s rural issues could draw lawmakers from both parties

The just-completed decade was marked by slow growth brought on in part by issues like trade and economic policies outside of Iowa policymakers’ control, but also shifts in necessary services and people from rural to urban areas.

“This decade Iowa grew more slowly than all of its neighbors — including rotten, corrupt Illinois,” said Swenson, playing off a theme often sounded at Iowa’s Capitol building. “Our economy was the sixth-slowest growing state in the United States this decade, so if these guys think they’re doing something, they’re wrong.

“The Iowa Legislature, in terms of policy, pretends that it pays attention to rural areas. But rural areas right now in Iowa aren’t doing very well. They haven’t recovered the jobs that they lost during the Great Recession. There’s still less employment out there than there was a dozen years ago,” the ISU economist noted. ‘There are a few places that are doing OK, but the vast majority are not.”

Reynolds, whose successful 2018 election was heavily reliant on rural support, is hoping to build on an Empower Rural Iowa Act she signed last year with unanimous support in the Legislature, where Republicans hold majorities of 32-18 in the Senate and 53-47 in the House.