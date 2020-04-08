Additional COVID-19 case confirmed in Cerro Gordo County, count now at 13

The Mason City Council unanimously approved a lease agreement on Tuesday night between the City and Tierney Holdings to provide facilities for at least four first responders from the Mason City Fire Department to help minimize the possibility of cross-contamination between such personnel and other workers.

Burnett said that certain City work can be done remotely, it's done that way.

"20% of the workforce is doing telework," he said.

Schickel then concluded by saying that one of the best things the community can do for sanitation workers specifically is make sure that trash is bagged up and sealed tight to cut down on contact on with trash from residents.

