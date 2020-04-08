Additional COVID-19 case confirmed in Cerro Gordo County, count now at 13

During Wednesday afternoon's weekly COVID-19 response press conference for Mason City officials and Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health workers, the focus expanded to include more from business leaders about what's being done to help impacted local businesses. However, health concerns still took center stage.
Early on in the meeting, conducted entirely via the Zoom teleconferencing platform, Cerro Gordo Public Health Director Brian Hanft confirmed that a 13th person in the County has now tested positive for COVID-19. But information past that was more scant as was info about recoveries for other positive test cases.
Hanft did confirm that there have now been 797 tests done over the past several weeks for an average of about 30 tests a day.
When the discussion did pivot to business affairs, it largely focused on the "Small Business Recovery Fund" recently proposed by the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation and moved forward by the local governments of Clear Lake, Mason City and Cerro Gordo County.
According to North Iowa Corridor President and CEO Chad Schreck: The fund, which will grant up to $5,000 to county businesses with 25 employees or less, already has 50 pre-applications which are being accepted through April 17. Once Clear Lake and Mason City approve their respective financial commitments of $100,000 and $300,000, actual money can go out as early as April 24.
To make determinations on applicants, Schreck has said that businesses who have been around for a year or longer are being prioritized by a special committee that is made up of representatives from the Corridor, the cities, area commerce chambers and the Small Business Development Center.
"We’re trying to have a team so that we can move through and have each of those reviewed as quickly as possible," Schreck said.
Tim Putnam, who directs the North Iowa Area Community College John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, added that along with that funding, the Center and the SBDC are taking calls from local businesses to help navigate the various funding relief programs available at the federal, state and local levels.
"We want to be that expert for North Iowa businesses," Putnam relayed. "We know many businesses have been impacted and we’re trying to be part of a bigger team."
As for Mason City's response, Mayor Bill Schickel shared that the police department has been directed to enforce the laws and ordinances related to social distancing as well as directives prohibiting gatherings of more than 10.
To keep police safe as well as City health workers and sanitation workers, City Administrator Aaron Burnett stress that local government is doing a mix of things.
The Mason City Council unanimously approved a lease agreement on Tuesday night between the City and Tierney Holdings to provide facilities for at least four first responders from the Mason City Fire Department to help minimize the possibility of cross-contamination between such personnel and other workers.
Burnett said that certain City work can be done remotely, it's done that way.
"20% of the workforce is doing telework," he said.
Schickel then concluded by saying that one of the best things the community can do for sanitation workers specifically is make sure that trash is bagged up and sealed tight to cut down on contact on with trash from residents.
