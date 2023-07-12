Adam Sandoval, multiple world-record holding motorcycle enthusiast, will be at Harley-Davidson of Mason City for The Great American Convoy at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a press release, Sandoval has recently organized the convoy, a fundraising endeavor that involves visiting 120 Harley Davidson dealerships for the 120th anniversary of the company.

The project is raising funds for the Wounded Warrior Project, celebrating its own anniversary. It's been 20 years since the project began serving post-9/11 veterans and their families.

The Great American Convoy hopes to raise $500,000 for the Wounded Warrior Project, and organizers believe that could happen on this stop of the tour.

Harley-Davidson of Mason City is located at 706 S. Federal Ave. in Mason City. The event begins at 3 p.m. Call Jerry Meyers at (641) 860-0575 with questions.