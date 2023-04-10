Activity is picking up at the site of the downtown hotel development indicating work will begin soon. Perimeter fencing went up Monday to secure the site for construction activities.

Mike Ernst of River City Fence Co. had workers on location placing security fencing early Monday morning. "Fencing is up and will stay until the project is complete. I think they should get started pretty quick," he said.

Russell Construction Superintendent Bob Schaffer is on hand as pre-construction activities begin. "Right now, it's hurry up and wait. The job trailer was supposed to get here today at noon, but it broke down about 60 miles out. If they get that fixed yet today, it'll be on site soon."

The development is part of the River City Renaissance Project, first outlined in 2015. Most of those projects have been completed while delays of all sorts have beleaguered the hotel completion. David Rachie, head of Main Street Community Capital is the developer involved with the hotel project.

Other Mason City projects have fared better in recent years. Talon, LLC was announced as the developer for the River Apartments at the foot of Southbridge Mall with groundbreaking on July 1st of 2019. The River's Grand Opening was held just 18 months later in January of 2021.

In October of 2021, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Principal Pavilion after a 10 month construction period. The skywalk was also completed in just over a year, with Mason City Council amending a work order in October of 2022 to cap the walkway until the hotel was built.

There has been no official announcement that work on the development is set to begin, but the bustle at the location indicate the wait is over.

Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett was unavailable for comment.