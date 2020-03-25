Active Mason City National Guard members deliver medical supplies in Iowa

Iowa National Guard Soldiers from the 1133rd Transportation Company, of Mason City, and its detachment in Iowa City, delivered four semitrailers of medical personal protective equipment (PPE) to five Iowa counties on Tuesday.

PPE is a vital commodity in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Iowa and across the country. MercyOne North Iowa has requested donations of PPE for its use.

Working in support of the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Iowa National Guard used its heavy hauler to deliver the equipment to distribution sites in Black Hawk, Johnson, Polk, Pottawattamie and Tama counties.

These missions will continue for the foreseeable future as additional requests for PPE are processed by the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) and given to the Iowa National Guard for distribution.

On March 23, eight Soldiers from the 3654th Support Maintenance Company, out of Knoxville with a detachment in Oskaloosa delivered and assembled two large tents in Oskaloosa for the Mahaska Health Partnership hospital’s COVID-19 response plan.

The Iowa National Guard continues to provide a number of soldiers and airmen in support of the state’s emergency response efforts. There are 42 service members on active duty.