Acting chief justice pays tribute to Mark Cady

Wiggins didn’t address the judicial nominating changes directly but reminded the lawmakers of the importance of the court’s independence.

“The independence of the courts from the political branches is not a divide but our very strength as a state and as a nation,” Wiggins said.

He also highlighted community-based programs in Scott, Black Hawk and Buena Vista counties that he said are indicative of how the courts “are integrated into the fabric of each community.”

In addition to the judicial system’s physical presence in 100 county courthouses, the 1,700 Iowans who work in the courts also are active members of their communities “who volunteer their time and skills for the benefit of their communities.”

“Regardless of how they choose to serve their communities during their personal time, professionally, these Iowans work in our court system every day to provide justice to their neighbors,” Wiggins said.

BUDGET REQUEST

The acting chief justice made no mention of the Judicial Branch’s request for a 3.9 percent budget increase. The courts are asking for $192 million in general fund revenue to increase salaries and hire additional staff at clerk of court offices.